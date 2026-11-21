Nordic Fibreboard AS Unaudited Financial Report For The Q3 Of 2026
|€ thousand
|€ thousand
|Region
|Q3 2026
|Q3 2025
|9m 2026
|9m 2025
|European Union
|2,656
|1,847
|6,592
|5,263
|Asia
|16
|71
|115
|114
|Africa
|17
|50
|79
|149
|Other regions
|22
|20
|50
|63
|TOTAL
|2,711
|1,988
|6,836
|5,589
Real estate management
As a secondary activity, the Group owns and manages the Admirali Quarter real estate development project in Pärnu, located on the site of a former furniture factory, for which a detailed plan has been established for residential real estate development. Previously, the Suur-Jõe 48 property was owned and managed by Pärnu Riverside Development OÜ, a wholly owned subsidiary of Nordic Fibreboard AS, however on 30.07.2025 Nordic Fibreboard AS and Pärnu Riverside Development OÜ entered into a merger agreement, under which Nordic Fibreboard AS was the acquiring entity and Pärnu Riverside Development OÜ was the entity being absorbed. The merger date was 01.06.2025 and as a result of the merger, the Suur-Jõe 48 property is now directly owned by Nordic Fibreboard AS.
The design works for the Admirali Quarter development project at Suur-Jõe 48 have been completed. Building permits have been issued for the internal roads and utility networks within the quarter, for apartment buildings at Admirali 1/3, Admirali 5/7, and Admirali 9/11, as well as for the reconstruction of the existing office building at Suur-Jõe 48.
Consolidated statement of financial position and cash flow statement
As of 30.09.2026 the total assets of Nordic Fibreboard AS were €9.57 million (30.09.2025: €9.19 million). The liabilities of the company as of 30.09.2026 were €5.8 million (30.09.2025: €6.15 million), of which the Group has trade payables of €1.4 million as at 30.09.2026 (30.09.2025: €1.2 million) and borrowings of €3.7 million as at 30.09.2026 (30.09.2025: €4.4 million).
Receivables and prepayments amounted to €1.08 million as at 30.09.2026 (30.09.2025: €1.04 million). Inventories were €1.05 million as of 30.09.2026 (30.09.2025: €1.33 million). Fixed assets were €7.4 million as of 30.09.2026 (€6.81 million as of 30.09.2025).
The Group's operating result during the 9 months of 2026 was negative cash flow of €143 thousand (negative cash flow of €553 thousand in the 9 months of 2025). Net cash outflow from investing activities was €345 thousand during 2026 9 months, mainly consisting of investments into production assets (2025 9 months: cash outflow €156 thousand, which comprised sale of TPD shares, investments in production assets and in investment property). Financing activities resulted in cash inflows of €504 thousand during 9 months of 2026 (9 months of 2025: cash inflow of €666 thousand). Net cash flow during 9 months of 2026 was cash inflow of €16 thousand (9 months of 2025: cash outflow €43 thousand).
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF FINANCIAL POSITIONS
|€ thousand
|30.09.2026
|31.12.2025
|30.09.2025
|31.12.2024
|Cash and cash equivalents
|21
|5
|10
|53
|Receivables and prepayments (Note 2)
|1,084
|790
|1,041
|571
|Inventories (Note 3)
|1,050
|1,034
|1,326
|624
|Total current assets
|2,155
|1,829
|2,377
|1,248
|Investment property (Note 4)
|2,547
|2,541
|2,516
|2,380
|Financial assets at fair value through profit or loss (Note 7)
|0
|0
|0
|499
|Property, plant, equipment and right-of use assets (Note 5)
|4,708
|4,952
|4,293
|4,122
|Intangible assets (Note 6)
|157
|1
|2
|3
|Total non-current assets
|7,412
|7,494
|6,811
|7,004
|TOTAL ASSETS
|9,567
|9,323
|9,188
|8,252
|Borrowings (Note 8)
|3,247
|2,963
|747
|1,111
|Payables and prepayments (Note 9)
|1,960
|1,553
|1,620
|788
|Short-term provisions (Note 10)
|9
|24
|5
|21
|Total current liabilities
|5,216
|4,540
|2,372
|1,920
|Long-term borrowings (Note 8)
|512
|205
|3,643
|2,613
|Long-term provisions (Note 10)
|69
|72
|94
|94
|Other long-term liabilities
|0
|44
|37
|9
|Total non-current liabilities
|581
|321
|3,774
|2,716
|Total liabilities
|5,797
|4,861
|6,146
|4,636
|Share capital (at nominal value) (Note 11)
|850
|850
|450
|450
|Share premium
|1,600
|1,600
|0
|0
|Statutory reserve capital
|45
|45
|45
|45
|Retained earnings (loss)
|1,275
|1,967
|2,547
|3,121
|Total equity
|3,770
|4,462
|3,042
|3,616
|TOTAL LIABILITIES AND EQUITY
|9,567
|9,323
|9,188
|8,252
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF PROFIT OR LOSS AND OTHER COMPREHENSIVE INCOME
|€ thousand
|Q3 2026
|Q3 2025
|9m 2026
|9m 2025
|Revenue (Note 13)
|2,711
|1,988
|6,836
|5,592
|Cost of goods sold (Note 14)
|2,315
|1,635
|6,457
|4,983
|Gross profit
|396
|353
|379
|609
|Distribution costs (Note 15)
|252
|268
|814
|741
|Administrative expenses (Note 16)
|141
|115
|439
|341
|Other operating income (Note 18)
|400
|0
|408
|13
|Other operating expenses (Note 18)
|19
|4
|48
|13
|Operating profit (loss)
|384
|(34)
|(514)
|(473)
|Finance income (Note 19)
|0
|0
|0
|40
|Finance costs (Note 19)
|92
|43
|178
|141
|PROFIT (LOSS) BEFORE INCOME TAX
|292
|(77)
|(692)
|(574)
|NET PROFIT (LOSS) FOR THE PERIOD
|292
|(77)
|(692)
|(574)
|Basic earnings per share (Note 12)
|0.03
|(0.02)
|(0.08)
|(0.13)
|Diluted earnings per share (Note 12)
|0.03
|(0.02)
|(0.08)
|(0.13)
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF CASH FLOWS
|€ thousand
|9m 2026
|9m 2025
|Cash flow from operating activities
|Operating profit (-loss)
|(514)
|(473)
|Adjustments:
|Depreciation charge (Note 5; 6)
|428
|389
|Change in trade and other receivables (Note 2)
|(294)
|(470)
|Change in inventories (Note 3)
|(16)
|(702)
|Change in trade and other payables (Note 9)
|406
|860
|Change in provisions (Note 10)
|(19)
|(16)
|Cash generated from operations
|(9)
|(412)
|Interest payments (Note 8; 19)
|(129)
|(131)
|Net other financial income and expense (Note 19)
|(5)
|(10)
|Net cash generated from operating activities
|(143)
|(553)
|Cash flow from investing activities
|Purchase of property, plant and equipment and intangible assets (Note 5; 6)
|(339)
|(559)
|Purchase of real estate investment (Note 4)
|(6)
|(136)
|Sales of financial assets (Note 7)
|0
|539
|Net cash used in investing activities
|(345)
|(156)
|Cash flow from financing activities
|Repayment of loans received (Note 8)
|(172)
|(166)
|Loans received from related parties (Note 8)
|693
|830
|Finance lease payments (Note 8)
|(13)
|(18)
|Change in overdraft (Note 8)
|(4)
|20
|Net cash (used in)/from financing activities
|504
|666
|NET CHANGE IN CASH
|16
|(43)
|OPENING BALANCE OF CASH
|5
|53
|CLOSING BALANCE OF CASH
|21
|10
Danel Hirbaum
CEO
Nordic Fibreboard AS
Phone: + 372 667 9200
E-mail: ...
Attachment
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Nordic Fibreboard AS Interim report Q3 and 9M 2026_ENG
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