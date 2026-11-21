(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) MANAGEMENT REPORT Nordic Fibreboard AS consolidated net revenue in Q3 2026 was €2.71 million, representing a 36% increase compared to the same period of the previous year (Q3 2025: €1.99 million), revenue increased by €723 thousand. The Group's main business activity is the production and wholesale of fibreboard, which accounted for the vast majority of the Group's revenue in Q3 2026. The second segment comprises the management of the property located on Suur-Jõe Street in Pärnu. However, following the termination of the lease agreements for the building in August 2024, the revenue generated by this segment is immaterial. Nordic Fibreboard's operating EBITDA in Q3 2026 was positive €134 thousand, with an EBITDA margin of positive 5% (Q3 2025 EBITDA: positive €94 thousand, EBITDA margin: positive 5%). The results for the third quarter of 2026 were positively impacted by increases in the selling prices of our products and relatively low natural gas prices. Unfortunately, natural gas prices have increased since September. In September, the market price of natural gas was EUR 61.4/MWh, compared to EUR 85.4/MWh in November. The market price has temporarily even exceeded EUR 100/MWh. Operating EBITDA for the fourth quarter is expected to remain significantly negative. Should the conflict in the Middle East escalate, natural gas prices are expected to rise considerably from their current levels. We are seeking to increase the selling prices of our products, but these adjustments take time. Due to existing contracts and the competitive environment, we are unable to increase our selling prices as quickly as natural gas prices rise. In addition to Nordic Fibreboard's consolidated operating EBITDA for the third quarter of 2026, the Group recognised one-off income of €400,000. This amount represents an advance payment received in connection with the planned sale of the Admirali quarter (Suur-Jõe 48 property and the adjacent 10 properties), which was retained by Nordic Fibreboard as the sale did not take place. Financial expenses in Q3 2026 were €92 thousand, consisting of loan interest costs and other financial costs (€43 thousand in Q3 2025). The Group's consolidated net profit for Q3 2026 was €292 thousand (Q3 2025 net loss: €77 thousand), of which EUR 400,000 resulted from the termination of the preliminary sale-purchase agreement for the Admirali quarter (Suur-Jõe 48 property and the adjacent 10 properties). The Group's consolidated net loss for the first nine months of 2026 was €692 thousand (net loss of €574 thousand in the first nine months of 2025). Fibreboard production and sales Revenue from fibreboard sales amounted to €2.71 million in Q3 2026, compared with €1.99 million in the same period of 2025, representing an increase of €723 thousand, or 36%. The improvement in sales performance was primarily supported by sales to new customers. Nordic Fibreboard Ltd OÜ's EBITDA for Q3 2026 was positive EUR 153 thousand (Q3 2025 positive EUR 122 thousand). Nordic Fibreboard Ltd OÜ's net loss for the Q3 of 2026 amounted to €58 thousand (Q3 2025 net loss of €48 thousand). Q3 2026 EBITDA was continued to be impacted by a sharp rise in energy prices (including gas prices nearly doubling from the start of the year), which resulted from the U.S. military strike on Iran at the end of February. Fibreboard sales by geographical segments

€ thousand € thousand Region Q3 2026 Q3 2025 9m 2026 9m 2025 European Union 2,656 1,847 6,592 5,263 Asia 16 71 115 114 Africa 17 50 79 149 Other regions 22 20 50 63 TOTAL 2,711 1,988 6,836 5,589

Real estate management

As a secondary activity, the Group owns and manages the Admirali Quarter real estate development project in Pärnu, located on the site of a former furniture factory, for which a detailed plan has been established for residential real estate development. Previously, the Suur-Jõe 48 property was owned and managed by Pärnu Riverside Development OÜ, a wholly owned subsidiary of Nordic Fibreboard AS, however on 30.07.2025 Nordic Fibreboard AS and Pärnu Riverside Development OÜ entered into a merger agreement, under which Nordic Fibreboard AS was the acquiring entity and Pärnu Riverside Development OÜ was the entity being absorbed. The merger date was 01.06.2025 and as a result of the merger, the Suur-Jõe 48 property is now directly owned by Nordic Fibreboard AS.

The design works for the Admirali Quarter development project at Suur-Jõe 48 have been completed. Building permits have been issued for the internal roads and utility networks within the quarter, for apartment buildings at Admirali 1/3, Admirali 5/7, and Admirali 9/11, as well as for the reconstruction of the existing office building at Suur-Jõe 48.

Consolidated statement of financial position and cash flow statement

As of 30.09.2026 the total assets of Nordic Fibreboard AS were €9.57 million (30.09.2025: €9.19 million). The liabilities of the company as of 30.09.2026 were €5.8 million (30.09.2025: €6.15 million), of which the Group has trade payables of €1.4 million as at 30.09.2026 (30.09.2025: €1.2 million) and borrowings of €3.7 million as at 30.09.2026 (30.09.2025: €4.4 million).

Receivables and prepayments amounted to €1.08 million as at 30.09.2026 (30.09.2025: €1.04 million). Inventories were €1.05 million as of 30.09.2026 (30.09.2025: €1.33 million). Fixed assets were €7.4 million as of 30.09.2026 (€6.81 million as of 30.09.2025).

The Group's operating result during the 9 months of 2026 was negative cash flow of €143 thousand (negative cash flow of €553 thousand in the 9 months of 2025). Net cash outflow from investing activities was €345 thousand during 2026 9 months, mainly consisting of investments into production assets (2025 9 months: cash outflow €156 thousand, which comprised sale of TPD shares, investments in production assets and in investment property). Financing activities resulted in cash inflows of €504 thousand during 9 months of 2026 (9 months of 2025: cash inflow of €666 thousand). Net cash flow during 9 months of 2026 was cash inflow of €16 thousand (9 months of 2025: cash outflow €43 thousand).

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF FINANCIAL POSITIONS

€ thousand 30.09.2026 31.12.2025 30.09.2025 31.12.2024 Cash and cash equivalents 21 5 10 53 Receivables and prepayments (Note 2) 1,084 790 1,041 571 Inventories (Note 3) 1,050 1,034 1,326 624 Total current assets 2,155 1,829 2,377 1,248 Investment property (Note 4) 2,547 2,541 2,516 2,380 Financial assets at fair value through profit or loss (Note 7) 0 0 0 499 Property, plant, equipment and right-of use assets (Note 5) 4,708 4,952 4,293 4,122 Intangible assets (Note 6) 157 1 2 3 Total non-current assets 7,412 7,494 6,811 7,004 TOTAL ASSETS 9,567 9,323 9,188 8,252 Borrowings (Note 8) 3,247 2,963 747 1,111 Payables and prepayments (Note 9) 1,960 1,553 1,620 788 Short-term provisions (Note 10) 9 24 5 21 Total current liabilities 5,216 4,540 2,372 1,920 Long-term borrowings (Note 8) 512 205 3,643 2,613 Long-term provisions (Note 10) 69 72 94 94 Other long-term liabilities 0 44 37 9 Total non-current liabilities 581 321 3,774 2,716 Total liabilities 5,797 4,861 6,146 4,636 Share capital (at nominal value) (Note 11) 850 850 450 450 Share premium 1,600 1,600 0 0 Statutory reserve capital 45 45 45 45 Retained earnings (loss) 1,275 1,967 2,547 3,121 Total equity 3,770 4,462 3,042 3,616 TOTAL LIABILITIES AND EQUITY 9,567 9,323 9,188 8,252





CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF PROFIT OR LOSS AND OTHER COMPREHENSIVE INCOME

€ thousand Q3 2026 Q3 2025 9m 2026 9m 2025 Revenue (Note 13) 2,711 1,988 6,836 5,592 Cost of goods sold (Note 14) 2,315 1,635 6,457 4,983 Gross profit 396 353 379 609 Distribution costs (Note 15) 252 268 814 741 Administrative expenses (Note 16) 141 115 439 341 Other operating income (Note 18) 400 0 408 13 Other operating expenses (Note 18) 19 4 48 13 Operating profit (loss) 384 (34) (514) (473) Finance income (Note 19) 0 0 0 40 Finance costs (Note 19) 92 43 178 141 PROFIT (LOSS) BEFORE INCOME TAX 292 (77) (692) (574) NET PROFIT (LOSS) FOR THE PERIOD 292 (77) (692) (574) Basic earnings per share (Note 12) 0.03 (0.02) (0.08) (0.13) Diluted earnings per share (Note 12) 0.03 (0.02) (0.08) (0.13)





CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF CASH FLOWS

€ thousand 9m 2026 9m 2025 Cash flow from operating activities Operating profit (-loss) (514) (473) Adjustments: Depreciation charge (Note 5; 6) 428 389 Change in trade and other receivables (Note 2) (294) (470) Change in inventories (Note 3) (16) (702) Change in trade and other payables (Note 9) 406 860 Change in provisions (Note 10) (19) (16) Cash generated from operations (9) (412) Interest payments (Note 8; 19) (129) (131) Net other financial income and expense (Note 19) (5) (10) Net cash generated from operating activities (143) (553) Cash flow from investing activities Purchase of property, plant and equipment and intangible assets (Note 5; 6) (339) (559) Purchase of real estate investment (Note 4) (6) (136) Sales of financial assets (Note 7) 0 539 Net cash used in investing activities (345) (156) Cash flow from financing activities Repayment of loans received (Note 8) (172) (166) Loans received from related parties (Note 8) 693 830 Finance lease payments (Note 8) (13) (18) Change in overdraft (Note 8) (4) 20 Net cash (used in)/from financing activities 504 666 NET CHANGE IN CASH 16 (43) OPENING BALANCE OF CASH 5 53 CLOSING BALANCE OF CASH 21 10





Danel Hirbaum

CEO

Nordic Fibreboard AS

Phone: + 372 667 9200

E-mail: ...

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Nordic Fibreboard AS Interim report Q3 and 9M 2026_ENG