MENAFN - IANS) Kolkata, Nov 21 (IANS) The West Bengal government has begun preparations to develop the 2027 Gangasagar Mela on the lines of the Kumbh Mela, with a focus on international standards, improved infrastructure and better crowd management.

As part of the exercise, the administration plans to expand the fairgrounds by nearly two-and-a-half times and permanently rehabilitate around 300 fishermen families currently operating in the area, a government official said on Saturday.

The proposed expansion will include government land adjoining bathing ghats 6 and 7, located near the Kapilmuni Ashram. The move is aimed at creating additional space to accommodate the growing number of pilgrims and improve facilities during the annual religious gathering.

However, the expansion will require the relocation of around 300 fishermen families who have been living and carrying out their dried fish business in the area for several decades. The administration has identified a site at Saugheri in Dhablat Gram Panchayat for their rehabilitation.

Until now, these families were temporarily shifted from the area every January during the Gangasagar Mela. Once the annual fair concluded, they would return to their original locations and resume their dried fish business. This time, however, the administration has decided to put an end to the annual uncertainty by arranging permanent rehabilitation.

Recently, Kakdwip Sub-Divisional Officer Pritam Saha and Sagar Block Development Officer Partha Mukherjee, accompanied by other administrative officials, visited the proposed rehabilitation site. Subsequently, a meeting was held with representatives of the affected fishing families at the BDO office, where the rehabilitation plan was finalised.

The availability of basic facilities at the new location, particularly drinking water, electricity and proper approach roads, had initially emerged as a concern among the affected families. However, the administration has reportedly initiated steps to ensure that the necessary infrastructure is put in place before their relocation.

Local Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MLA Sumanta Mandal said the expansion was necessary to accommodate the growing scale of the annual pilgrimage and improve arrangements for devotees.

"The premises of the Gangasagar Fair are being expanded by almost two-and-a-half times this time. In the larger interest of the fair, about 300 fishermen families from the area adjacent to Ghat Nos. 6 and 7 have been rehabilitated in Saugheri in Dhablat. There, electricity, drinking water, and alternative roads are being arranged. Earlier, they had to move temporarily every year during the fair. Now, efforts have been made to permanently solve that problem," he said.

BJP Mandal 4 president Pinaki Mandal also welcomed the initiative, describing the development of Gangasagar Mela into a world-class event as a long-standing aspiration.

"It was a long-standing dream that the Gangasagar Fair would take on a world-class shape. With that aim, work is underway to expand the fair premises. Necessary infrastructure will be ensured for the families who have been rehabilitated," he said.

With the expansion of the fairgrounds and the permanent relocation of the fishermen families, the administration is attempting to address both the logistical requirements of the 2027 Gangasagar Mela and the rehabilitation concerns arising from the proposed development.