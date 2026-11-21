MENAFN - IANS) Bengaluru, Nov 21 (IANS) Senior BJP leader and Leader of the Opposition R. Ashoka on Saturday accused Congress leader and the Leader of the Opposition in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi of repeatedly undermining India's global reputation through his remarks on foreign soil, alleging that criticising India's diplomatic achievements while praising Pakistan's role in international affairs had become a political agenda of the Congress.

Reacting to Rahul Gandhi's remarks at an interaction in Chicago, where he reportedly mentioned Pakistan's role as a mediator in the US-Iran talks and described India as a 'side player' in global politics, Ashoka termed the comments highly irresponsible and unbecoming of a Leader of the Opposition.

In a statement, Ashoka said that glorifying the role of neighbouring Pakistan while belittling India's diplomatic achievements was not appropriate for a responsible opposition leader. He questioned whether making statements that damage India's dignity, reputation and global standing on foreign soil had become the political agenda of Rahul Gandhi and the Congress party.

He alleged that this was not an isolated incident, claiming that Rahul Gandhi had repeatedly made questionable remarks on foreign platforms about India's democracy, electoral system, economic progress and internal affairs, thereby attempting to create doubts about the country.

"Raising questions about India's affairs on international platforms and making statements that damage the country's reputation goes beyond the limits of political criticism," Ashoka said.

He further alleged that the Congress, which had remained out of power for the last 12 years, was attempting to create confusion among people and undermine the country's achievements instead of making efforts to regain public confidence.

While questioning the Congress's approach, Ashoka said that a constructive opposition had the democratic responsibility to question the government's shortcomings. However, making statements that diminish India's global standing could not be considered responsible politics.

He alleged that such remarks repeatedly exposed the Congress' mindset, in which political frustration and the desire to regain power were being given greater importance than national interests.

"The people of the country are closely observing such politics and will give a clear response to these anti-national actions in the days to come," Ashoka said.

It may be noted that speaking at the University of Chicago on November 18, 2026, Congress leader and Lok Sabha Leader of the Opposition Rahul Gandhi raised concerns over India's electoral process and democracy while stating that the Opposition will continue contesting elections rather than boycotting them.

Gandhi alleged long-standing suspicions of irregularities and unexplained margins in past elections (including the 2014 Lok Sabha polls), questioned voter roll discrepancies and Special Intensive Revision (SIR) issues, and claimed the Election Commission had shared information with the Opposition from within the system.

Gandhi also said he was "pretty shocked" that Pakistan was negotiating with Iran and the United States while India remained on the sidelines, arguing that India should be more actively involved in global conversations.