MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, Nov 21 (IANS) Congress MP Tariq Anwar on Saturday said the party's victory in the Rajasthan Panchayat elections reflects growing public dissatisfaction with the policies and intentions of the "double-engine" BJP government, adding that people from various sections of society, including youth and farmers, were unhappy with its performance.

The Congress registered a major victory in the rural local body elections in BJP-ruled Rajasthan, winning over 3,700 Panchayat Samiti seats, compared to the Bharatiya Janata Party's tally of fewer than 2,200, according to results declared by Friday evening.

The Opposition party also secured 599 Zila Parishad seats, while the BJP won 301, as per the State Election Commission (SEC) figures.

Speaking to IANS, Anwar said the election results indicated that people were disappointed with the state government's performance despite having high expectations from the BJP-led administration and the "double engine" government.

"This is an indication that people, including youth, farmers and various sections of society, are unhappy with the policies and intentions of the current government. Rajasthan has a double-engine government, and people had high expectations from it. The government was brought to power with the hope that Rajasthan would develop and local problems would be resolved. However, even after several years, the problems in the state remain unchanged. I believe this is the main reason behind the victory of the Congress," he said.

The Congress MP also accused the BJP government of attempting to curtail the constitutional rights of citizens and suppress voices critical of its policies.

"Across the country, concerns are being raised that the government is trying to suppress and take away the rights guaranteed to people under the Constitution. Efforts are being made to curtail these rights. Whether it is the media, our leaders or their social media accounts, attempts to shut them down are continuing. New laws are being introduced," Anwar said.

He further alleged that the government was unwilling to tolerate criticism and wanted to prevent people from expressing dissent.

"The government does not want anyone to speak or write even a single word against it. But voices will be raised in a democracy. You have been in power for 12 years, so people will question you," he added.