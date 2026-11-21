Chintan Shivir Begins in Gandhinagar Focusing on Labour Law Reform

The two-day Chintan Shivir of Labour and Employment Ministers of States and Union Territories commenced on Saturday at Mahatma Mandir in Gandhinagar, Gujarat, with discussions focusing on the implementation of Labour Codes, employment initiatives, social security and workers' welfare. Organised by the Ministry of Labour and Employment on November 21 and 22, the Chintan Shivir marks one year since the Labour Codes came into effect on November 21, 2025.