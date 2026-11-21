India Dominates New Zealand as Batsmen Shine on Day 3 in Wellington

Wellington [New Zealand], November 21 (ANI): After New Zealand's bowlers endured a difficult outing against India on Day 3, Black Caps bowling coach Jacob Oram acknowledged his side's struggles but refused to attribute their performance solely to the conditions.

A dominant batting display from KL Rahul, Shubman Gill and Rishabh Pant put India firmly in control of the first Test against New Zealand as the visitors reached 486/4 at stumps on Day 3 at the Basin Reserve in Wellington on Saturday. India finished the day with a significant 118-run first-innings lead over the hosts, who were dismissed for 368.

New Zealand endured a gruelling day on the field, struggling to contain the Indian batting line-up as the visitors piled on the runs and strengthened their position in the contest. "You know the grass is still there, but it's just not of the colour we would've preferred. I know the conditions aren't as per what we expected, but that's not the reason we are behind here," Oram told the reporters.

India continued their dominant batting display in Wellington, producing a remarkable performance as all five of their top-order batters registered half-centuries on a day that largely belonged to the visitors. It marked the first instance of India's top five batters scoring 50 or more runs each in an away Test.

Oram credited the Indian batters for their patience and composure, praising their ability to control the tempo of the game and negotiate New Zealand's better bowling spells without taking unnecessary risks. He noted that the visitors were willing to weather periods of pressure, trust their approach and wait for scoring opportunities.

"They played nicely. And they were able to control the tempo, like when I felt we bowled well, they were willing to sit down on our bowlers and just wait and understand what we were trying to do. Willing to ride down that good period from us, knowing that there's something around the corner," he added.

India added 327 runs during the day's play, losing just three wickets after resuming their innings at 159/1. Rahul, Padikkal, Gill and Pant all made significant contributions, while Jaiswal's attacking start provided the perfect platform for the middle order to capitalise. With a 118-run first-innings lead and six wickets still in hand, India will look to extend their advantage further when play resumes on Day 4. The visitors will be keen to build a substantial lead and put New Zealand under pressure in the remainder of the contest. (ANI)