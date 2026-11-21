Shubman Gill and Rishabh Pant Create WTC History in Wellington Test

Wellington [New Zealand], November 21 (ANI): India skipper Shubman Gill and wicketkeeper/batter Rishabh Pant created history by becoming the first two Indian batters to cross the 3,000-run milestone in the ICC World Test Championship, adding another significant achievement to their Test careers. The duo reached the landmark during India's first Test against New Zealand in Wellington on Day 3 on Saturday. Gill missed out on a well-deserved hundred as he was removed by Jacob Duffy for 98, while Pant remained unbeaten on 55 at stumps on Day 3.

Two contrasting styles, one elite club @ShubmanGill and @RishabhPant17 become the first two Indians respectively to cross the 3000-run mark in the ICC World Test Championship #TeamIndia | #NZvIND - BCCI (@BCCI) November 21, 2026

Gill and Pant also shared a crucial 100-run partnership for the fourth wicket, further strengthening India's position and putting the visitors firmly in command of the contest. Gill currently leads India's run-scoring charts in WTC history, having amassed 3,015 runs in 43 matches at an impressive average of 43.07. His tally includes 10 centuries and as many half-centuries. Meanwhile, Pant has accumulated 3,003 runs in 43 matches at an average of 42.90, registering six centuries and 19 half-centuries. The wicketkeeper-batter reached the milestone after making his return to the Test side following an injury layoff.

A commanding batting performance from Shubman Gill and Rishabh Pant powered India into a position of strength against New Zealand, as the visitors reached 486/4 at stumps on Day 3 of the first Test at the Basin Reserve in Wellington on Saturday. While Gill narrowly missed out on a century, falling for 98, Pant remained unbeaten on 55, helping India build a substantial 118-run first-innings lead over the hosts, who were bowled out for 368. Rahul was the standout performer for India, producing a magnificent 136 off 290 deliveries, with the help of nine fours and two sixes. The right-hander displayed remarkable patience and composure throughout his innings, anchoring the Indian batting effort and registering his 13th Test century.