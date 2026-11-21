MENAFN - Khaleej Times) UAE's Ministry of Energy and Infrastructure has announced plans to upgrade Al Ittihad Road (E11) at the Al Nahda intersection, a key route connecting Dubai and Sharjah, in a move expected to significantly ease traffic congestion for motorists.

As part of the project, eight new bridges will be constructed with a total length of four kilometres, in addition to 4.5km of service roads in the area.

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This will increase the daily capacity of Al Ittihad Road from 100,000 to 190,000 vehicles, which represents a 90 per cent hike. The capacity of the Al Nahda intersection will also rise from 188,000 to 310,000 vehicles per day, an increase of approximately 65 per cent.

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Promising motorists a 79 per cent improvement in the area, the ministry said journey times along key routes will go down from 15 minutes to just three minutes.

The Al Ittihad Road project aims to improve the flow of traffic between Sharjah and Dubai, which the ministry said will also contribute to better road safety standards, improve interchange efficiency and contribute to sustainable development.

The upgrades represent phase 1 of the development and upgrading of Al Ittihad Road project. Bids for this phase's tender, number 2026-025, Category A, are now open. The UAE Ministry called on bidders who have prior experience in implementing high-capacity highway projects with heavy traffic volumes within the project's geographical area to join before the tender's deadline on January 5, 2027.

In September, a new lane from Al Ittihad Road at the Al Qiyadah Intersection was introduced, improving traffic heading towards Abu Hail and Salah Al Din Streets, with Dubai Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) expecting waiting times at the intersection to fall by up to 15 per cent during peak periods. The authority has also added new parking spaces along Abu Hail Street.

Each year, the UAE spends billions of dirhams to develop and upgrade infrastructure across the country, with a key focus on roads, bridges and dams among others.

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