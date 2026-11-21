MENAFN - Market Press Release) November 19, 2026 7:21 am - Niral Networks participated in the Qualcomm Innovation Forum (QIF) 2026 at Qualcomm's Whitefield Campus in Bengaluru, presenting its work on lightweight AI models for 5G devices and networks.

Bengaluru, India | November 19, 2026: Niral Networks participated in the Qualcomm Innovation Forum (QIF) 2026 at Qualcomm's Whitefield Campus in Bengaluru, presenting its work on lightweight AI models for 5G devices and networks. The demonstration highlighted how Private 5G, Edge Computing and lightweight AI can bring intelligence closer to connected devices and industrial applications.

The demonstration focused on a new generation of intelligent network infrastructure. By bringing AI processing closer to devices, compute resources and network systems, enterprises can run AI applications near the source of data instead of relying entirely on remote cloud platforms.

Through its NiralOS portfolio, Niral Networks is developing technologies that support intelligent 5G devices, AI-powered network operations and on-premises Edge AI. These capabilities form an important foundation for connected industrial systems and Physical AI applications.

Key areas demonstrated by Niral Networks included:

.Lightweight AI Models for 5G Devices: Running compact AI models on compatible 5G devices to support local intelligence and faster decision-making.

.AI-Driven Network Intelligence: Applying AI to network operations, monitoring and automation to support smarter network management.

.On-Premises Edge AI: Running AI workloads and real-time inferencing close to devices and industrial operations.

.Secure Private 5G Connectivity: Supporting connected devices and industrial applications through dedicated, high-performance 5G networks.

The combination of these technologies opens new possibilities for industrial automation, intelligent machines, robotics and Physical AI. Processing data closer to its source can reduce dependence on distant cloud infrastructure and support applications that require timely responses.

A Continuing Relationship with Qualcomm

The event carried special meaning for the Niral Networks team, reflecting a relationship that began with the Qualcomm Design in India Challenge (QDIC) Cohort in 2022.

Niral Networks expressed its appreciation to Pushkar Apte and Jethin Sekhar R for their continued support, guidance and encouragement since the company's participation in the QDIC Cohort.

Their support has been valuable throughout Niral Networks' technology development journey. The team's participation in QIF 2026 represents another opportunity to share its work and explore new areas of collaboration.

Building the Next Generation of Intelligent Industrial Networks

Niral Networks sees the convergence of Edge AI, Private 5G and Physical AI as an important development for industrial connectivity.

Traditional network infrastructure focuses on connecting devices and transporting data. The next generation of networks will need to support intelligent devices, local AI processing and automated network operations.

NiralOS addresses these requirements through its Private 5G core, Edge Computing and network management capabilities. The portfolio supports enterprise deployments that need secure connectivity and computing resources near industrial operations.

Niral Networks plans to continue its work with Qualcomm and the wider technology ecosystem to support the adoption of Edge AI, intelligent 5G devices and Physical AI applications.

The company's participation in Qualcomm Innovation Forum 2026 marks another step in this ongoing effort to bring AI closer to connected devices, industrial networks and real-world applications.

About Niral Networks

Niral Networks develops software-defined networking and connectivity technologies for enterprise and industrial use cases. Its NiralOS portfolio includes Private 5G Core, Edge Computing and network management capabilities.

The company focuses on helping enterprises build private wireless networks and deploy computing resources closer to their operations. Its technology supports applications across manufacturing, energy, logistics, smart infrastructure and other industrial sectors.

Website: