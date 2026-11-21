MENAFN - Market Press Release) November 19, 2026 8:37 am - Village On The Isle residents volunteered over 20,000 hours this year, supporting fellow residents through stores, events, and care-building help. VOTI honored 150+ volunteers at a dinner, with over 20 giving 200+ hours each.

At Village On The Isle (VOTI), a local senior living community, service to others is a part of daily life. Residents come from many walks of life and faith traditions and share in the spirit of hospitality, care, and compassion for each other. This year, residents volunteered a combined total of more than 20,000 hours of their time, all dedicated to supporting fellow residents and enriching life within the VOTI community.

Volunteers are responsible for everything from managing the community store and quilt shop to planning events and organizing games. Independent living residents also volunteer their time to support residents in the assisted living, memory care and skilled nursing buildings.

The community recently hosted a dinner to honor the more than 150 resident volunteers. Each attendee has volunteered at least 50 hours, with over 20 residents volunteering more than 200 hours this year.

“Giving back can have a profound impact on seniors physical and mental health and provide them with a sense of purpose and connection in this phase of life,” said Doug Feller, CEO of VOTI.“We're incredibly proud of our residents for their commitment to giving back to each other. Their heart for service has built a tight-knit community that feels like family. It's something we're very proud of.”

About Village On The Isle

Incorporated in 1979, Village On The Isle is a nonprofit Life Plan community affiliated with the Evangelical Lutheran Church in America. The community is located less than half a mile from the Gulf of Mexico at 920 Tamiami Trail South in Venice, Fla. It offers independent living, assisted living, memory care and skilled nursing and gives residents an opportunity to live independently in apartments and cottages, then transition to higher levels of care with caregiver assistance as their needs warrant. For more information, visit