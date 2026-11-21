MENAFN - Market Press Release) November 19, 2026 8:56 am - Bridge Cable, Philly's network cabling, camera and access control installer, is growing: supporting the Bellwether District revival, running healthcare projects in two states and moving to a new HQ. Plus: PHILLY-FM and Assa Abloy training.

We're Moving!

Starting Nov 24, 2026, Bridge Cable's new home is 1458 County Line Rd, Unit D, Huntingdon Valley, PA 19006.

The new facility brings three things under one roof:

. Training and office center - room for hands-on technician training and certification

. Warehouse - more space to stage materials for multi-site and out-of-state projects

. Interactive events space - a place to host clients, partners and live product demos

Our phone number (877-832-1206) and website stay the same. Please send all mail and deliveries to the new address from November 24 on.

Feature: The Bellwether District and Our East Coast Expansion in Pennsylvania

The 1,300-acre Bellwether District in South Philadelphia is one of the largest redevelopment projects on the East Coast, and it sits squarely in Bridge Cable's home territory.

Where it is. The district occupies the former Philadelphia Energy Solutions refinery site in South and Southwest Philadelphia. It sits near Philadelphia International Airport, PhilaPort, the Navy Yard, Center City and University City. That location makes it a natural hub for logistics, e-commerce and life sciences. (Hilco, LJC)

What it's becoming. Developer Hilco Redevelopment Partners is turning an obsolete industrial site into a campus of roughly 14 million square feet. The project is projected to create about 19,000 permanent jobs and nearly 28,000 construction jobs over 10 to 15 years. (PR Newswire)

Why it matters to us. Every new warehouse, lab and office in the district needs a technology backbone: structured cabling, fiber, security cameras and door access control. Bridge Cable has wired the Philadelphia region since 2006. We serve eastern Pennsylvania from Philadelphia and Willow Grove to King of Prussia, Allentown and Reading, plus New Jersey and Delaware. Our crews are minutes from the district and ready to support its tenants as they move in.

Beyond Philadelphia. The same growth is spreading across the eastern Pennsylvania corridor, where logistics and healthcare facilities keep breaking ground. Bridge Cable is expanding its East Coast footprint to match, bringing the same crews and standards to each new site.

On the Show Floor: PHILLY-FM Buildings, Engineering & Facility Maintenance Show

Bridge Cable attended the PHILLY-FM Show on November 18, 2026 at the Greater Philadelphia Expo Center, Hall A, 100 Station Avenue, Oaks, PA 19456. It was a full day of conversations with facility managers, building engineers and property teams from across the region.

On display and discussed with attendees:

. Security cameras - the camera systems Bridge Cable installs, from single buildings to multi-site campuses

. Low-voltage security camera systems - clean, code-compliant low-voltage runs that are easy to maintain and expand

. Door access control - card, fob and mobile credential entry for offices, warehouses and healthcare facilities

. Fiber - fiber optic backbone installation, termination and certification for high-bandwidth buildings

Thank you to everyone who stopped by. If we talked at the show, we'd be glad to follow up with a site walk.

Project Updates: Multi-Site Healthcare Work Goes National

Bridge Cable is now delivering multi-site projects for a long-term care pharmacy client in the healthcare industry, across two states. These sites need dependable networks, secure access and video coverage. That matters even more where medication handling and patient care are involved.

Rolling out one standard across every location gives the client consistent cabling, camera and access control systems at every site. Their IT and facilities teams get one partner and one point of contact.

Team Training: Assa Abloy Access Control Class

On Tuesday, November 10, 2026, our team completed the Assa Abloy Access Control Class at 4110 Butler Pike, Unit B120, Plymouth Meeting, PA 19462. Sessions included:

. HES Strike Selection - matching the right electric strike to each door, frame and security need

. HES Strike Cutting - hands-on frame prep for clean, secure strike installation

. Mobile showroom tours - a close look at the latest Assa Abloy access control hardware

What this means for clients: better hardware recommendations and faster, cleaner door installs, on access control systems that hold up for years.