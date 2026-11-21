MENAFN - Market Press Release) November 19, 2026 9:05 am - Housekeeping Maid Easy Celebrates 20 Years in Business and Is Named a Nextdoor Neighborhood Fave for the Sixth Year in a Row

Woman-owned Indianapolis cleaning company has grown from three employees and one client in 2006 to a team of more than 20 serving 400+ recurring customers each month

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. - November 19, 2026 - Housekeeping Maid Easy (HME), a locally owned, woman-owned residential cleaning company, is celebrating two milestones this fall: 20 years in business, and its sixth consecutive year as a Nextdoor Neighborhood Fave, an award voted on by local neighbors.

Founder and owner Monika Schindler launched Housekeeping Maid Easy in January 2006 with three employees, a small loan to cover the first three months of expenses, and exactly one client. To keep her team on full-time paychecks, she cleaned alongside them during the day and met prospective clients for in-home estimates in the evenings. Within six months, the business had grown enough for her to step out of the field and focus on running the company.

“I think I'm proudest of the courage it took to take that leap of faith,” said Monika.“We had just one client when we opened, and we needed to build a customer base fast enough to cover the paychecks of three full-time employees. It took countless hours and a whole lot of hard work, but we made it happen.”

Twenty years later, HME has a dedicated support staff and a team of more than 20, serving more than 400 recurring customers each month.

Six years as a Nextdoor Neighborhood Fave

The anniversary coincides with HME's sixth straight Nextdoor Neighborhood Fave award, which recognizes local businesses based on recommendations from neighbors on the Nextdoor platform.

“As a locally owned, woman-owned business, so much of what we do is built on trust, relationships and taking care of our neighbors,” said Monika.“What we do is about more than cleaning - it's about giving people their time back, peace of mind, and the freedom to enjoy the things that matter most. This recognition reflects our amazing team and the loyal customers who have supported us over the years.”

Taking care of the people who do the work

Monika credits the company's longevity to a simple philosophy: the best way to deliver exceptional service to clients is to take exceptional care of the people doing the work. HME offers its cleaners competitive pay, full benefits, and the chance to build a career rather than just hold a job. While the company aims to keep the same cleaner for each weekly and biweekly client, every team member is trained to the same standard, so customers can trust whoever walks through their door.

That consistency shows in client relationships like that of Adrienne H., a customer since the company's first year. In a recent Yelp review, she wrote:“I have been a client for 20 years and they have delivered an amazing customer experience for the entire 2 decades. The only way this could happen is through the company's commitment to hiring, training, and retaining the people that make it happen.”

The business itself has changed a great deal since 2006. What began as a small, hands-on operation now runs on a strong team, established systems and technology that let it operate smoothly even when Monika is working remotely from abroad.

An anniversary celebration with the team

HME marked the milestone with an afternoon for its team at Pottery By You in Indianapolis. The celebration included a taco bar catered by Sahm's, pottery painting, a gift card raffle, and a custom anniversary cake from Classic Cakes of Carmel, followed by a non-alcoholic champagne toast. Monika also shared the story of HME's journey over the past two decades, and every team member went home with a gift bag.

“Twenty years in business isn't just about the company - it's about the people who have been part of the journey,” said Monika.“I loved having the opportunity to celebrate with the incredible team that has helped make Housekeeping Maid Easy what it is today.”

Looking ahead

Over the coming years, HME plans to keep improving both the customer experience and the workplace it offers employees, while building a business resilient enough to weather a recession or another pandemic.

“It's not just about how much we grow,” said Monika.“It's about continuing to do what we do well, taking care of our people, and making a positive difference in the lives of those we serve.”

About Housekeeping Maid Easy

Founded in January 2006, Housekeeping Maid Easy is a locally owned, woman-owned residential cleaning company serving Indianapolis and Hamilton County. Its team of more than 20 serves more than 400 recurring customers each month, and it has been named a Nextdoor Neighborhood Fave six years in a row. HME is known for offering its cleaners competitive pay, full benefits and long-term careers. Learn more at or call 317-579-1988.