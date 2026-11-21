MENAFN - Market Press Release) November 19, 2026 1:50 pm - Building on the success of its Lincoln Road flagship, the international brand continues its growth in Brickell, Coconut Grove and Boca Raton

Miami, FL, November 19, 2026 – Colliers, a leading diversified professional services and investment management company, announced the completion of three new retail leases on behalf of MYKA Greek Frozen Yogurt, advancing the Madrid-based brand's rapid expansion across South Florida. Representing MYKA, Colliers Vice Presidents Jake Horowitz and Ryan Brodsky secured new locations in Brickell, Coconut Grove and Boca Raton. The leases build on Colliers' successful representation of the brand in securing its flagship U.S. location at 551 Lincoln Road in Miami Beach earlier this year.

"The response to MYKA's first U.S. location has been incredibly strong, and we're pleased to continue representing the brand as it expands across South Florida," said Horowitz. "These new locations in Brickell, Coconut Grove and Boca Raton place MYKA in some of the region's most sought-after retail destinations and position the brand for continued growth."

The new locations include a storefront at Brickell City Centre at 701 S. Miami Ave., where MYKA will occupy the former Luke's Lobster space; a location adjacent to AVA MediterrAegean by Riviera Dining Group at 2889 McFarlane Road in Coconut Grove; and a storefront along Boca Raton's popular Restaurant Row at 5355 Town Center Road. MYKA is also pursuing additional locations in Palm Beach, Delray Beach and Fort Lauderdale.

“MYKA's expansion reflects continued demand from consumers for high-quality food-and-beverage concepts and highlights the strength of South Florida's retail market, where premier locations remain in high demand among growing brands,” said Brodsky.“Each of these sites offers the visibility, foot traffic and demographics that align with MYKA's customer base and support its long-term growth plans.”

Founded in Madrid by chef Natalia Morales and entrepreneur Javier Ezquerro, MYKA Greek Frozen Yogurt has rapidly established a presence in the U.S. market following the opening of its flagship location on Miami Beach's iconic Lincoln Road. Known for its premium frozen Greek yogurt made with yogurt imported directly from Greece and an extensive selection of house-made toppings, MYKA has expanded to 10 locations across the United States in 2026, with an ambitious pipeline of additional locations planned as part of its continued national expansion.

"Colliers has been a tremendous partner as we've executed our South Florida growth strategy," said Harrison Blume, partner at MYKA Greek Frozen Yogurt. "The success of our Lincoln Road flagship created a strong foundation for expansion, and these new locations position us to continue growing in markets that align with our brand, customer base and long-term vision.”

MYKA's expansion comes amid continued strength in South Florida's high-street retail market, where premier retail districts continue to attract expanding food-and-beverage concepts and experiential retailers. During the third quarter of 2026, vacancy rates remained exceptionally low at 2.7% in Brickell, 1.4% in Coconut Grove and 2.6% in Boca Raton West, reflecting strong competition for space in some of the region's most desirable retail environments.

For further information, please contact:

Media Contact

Kylie Morgan

PR and Communications Specialist, East Region

[email protected]

Maria Russo

Senior Marketing Manager, South Florida

[email protected]

201-694-9422

About Colliers

Colliers is a global diversified professional services and investment management company operating through three industry-leading businesses: Commercial Real Estate, Engineering and Investment Management. With greater than a 30-year track record of consistent growth and strong recurring cash flows, we scale complementary, high-value businesses that provide essential services across the full asset lifecycle. Our unique partnership philosophy empowers exceptional leaders, preserves our entrepreneurial culture, and ensures meaningful inside ownership – driving strong alignment and sustained value creation for our shareholders. With $6.1 billion in annual revenues, 28,000 professionals, and $110 billion in assets under management, Colliers is committed to accelerating the success of our clients, investors, and people worldwide. Learn more at colliers.