MENAFN - Market Press Release) November 19, 2026 2:31 pm - 'The Boys,' 'Once Upon a Time,' 'The Mandalorian' Standouts to Attend Pop Culture Extravaganza Featuring the Best in Comics, Sci-Fi, Horror, Anime, Gaming, Cosplay, Programming, Shopping and More at the Huntington Convention Center of Cleveland

The worlds of comics, sci-fi, horror, anime, gaming, cosplay and more collide as FAN EXPO Cleveland returns to the Huntington Convention Center of Cleveland, March 12-14, 2027. And for fans of“The Boys,”“Once Upon a Time” and“The Mandalorian,” Karl Urban, Colin O'Donoghue and Brendan Wayne are the first to join what again promises to be a top-flight celebrity guest list at the sixth annual pop culture celebration.

FAN EXPO Cleveland (@fanexpocleveland) is the ultimate gathering of devotees of every fandom imaginable. Whether it's autographs, photo ops, shopping, programming panels, meetups, special events, community events, evening sessions, or just soaking in the environment of like-minded fans, the convention offers something for everyone, no matter what they love in the pop culture universe.

Urban portrayed protagonist“Billy Butcher” throughout the five-season run of the dystopian superhero series“The Boys.” He also portrayed "Dr. McCoy ('Bones')" in the 2009“Star Trek” blockbuster and the 2013 sequel,“Star Trek Into Darkness,” and numerous other films including“The Bourne Supremacy,”“Ghost Ship,”“The Lord of the Rings: The Return of the King” and“The Two Towers.”

O'Donoghue starred as“Captain Killian 'Hook' Jones” on the long-running ABC fantasy series“Once Upon a Time,” from 2012-2018, which followed a breakout role headlining opposite Anthony Hopkins in the feature film“The Rite” a year earlier. He has since appeared in“Wizards” and“The Right Stuff” and portrays“Captain William Lounsbury” in this year's Kevin Costner and Morgan Freeman-produced Civil War period series“The Gray House” on Prime Video.

Wayne appeared as the title character in nine episodes of the Disney+ series“Star Wars: The Mandalorian” and also had recurring spots in“Ahsoka” and“Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.” He reprised his“Mandalorian” role as the suit performer in this year's theatrical release“Star Wars: The Mandalorian and Grogu.” He will also appear in the Western thriller“Once Upon a Time in Texas,” releasing this week in select theaters.

Adult, Youth, and Child Single-Day Tickets, Three-Day Passes, Family Passes, and Ultimate and VIP Packages for FAN EXPO Cleveland are available now at Advance pricing is available until December 26. More guest news will be released in the following weeks, including lineup reveals for additional headline celebrities, comic creator guests, voice actors, and cosplayers.

Cleveland is the fourth event on the 2027 FAN EXPO HQ calendar; the full schedule is available at fanexpohq/home/events/.

About FAN EXPO HQ

With over a million fans and counting, FAN EXPO HQ attracts pop culture enthusiasts, locally and internationally, to come together to celebrate all things fandom. Collectively, it hosts more than one million fans annually at FAN EXPO New Orleans, FAN EXPO Dallas, FAN EXPO Canada, MEGACON Orlando, FAN EXPO Boston, FAN EXPO Denver, CALGARY EXPO, FAN EXPO Chicago, FAN EXPO Philadelphia, FAN EXPO Portland, FAN EXPO Cleveland, FAN EXPO Vancouver, Toronto Comicon, Dallas FAN FESTIVAL and EDMONTON EXPO. The latest schedule of events is available on their website, along with up-to-date ticket information. Discover. Celebrate. Belong.