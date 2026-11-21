MENAFN - GetNews)"Gainesville Tree Service crew trimming a moss-draped live oak from a bucket truck and chipping brush outside a Gainesville, FL home."Gainesville Tree Service has launched a new website where Gainesville and Alachua County homeowners can learn about tree removal, trimming, stump grinding and storm cleanup and request a free estimate.

Gainesville, Florida, United States - Nov. 21, 2026 - Gainesville Tree Service has launched a new website for homeowners and property managers in Gainesville and the surrounding North Central Florida area. The site explains the company's tree removal, tree trimming, stump grinding, storm damage cleanup and land clearing services, and gives residents a simple way to request a free estimate online.

Gainesville is known for its tree canopy. Live oaks, laurel oaks, water oaks, longleaf and loblolly pines, magnolias and sabal palms shade most neighborhoods in the city, and many of those trees were planted or left standing when the neighborhoods were first built. A large share of them are now several decades old. Laurel and water oaks in particular tend to decline as they age, and older pines can be weakened by bark beetles, lightning and root damage. The new website was built to help residents understand when a tree can be kept healthy with pruning or support hardware and when removal is the safer choice.

What the new website covers

The site is organized around the jobs Gainesville homeowners ask about most often:



Tree removal, including oak and pine removal and crane-assisted removal for trees that stand over a house with no safe place to lower the wood

Tree trimming and pruning that clears roofs, removes deadwood and raises crowns without topping the tree

Palm tree trimming that removes dead fronds and seed stalks while leaving the healthy green fronds in place

Emergency tree removal and storm damage cleanup for trees on roofs, cars and fences

Stump grinding, land clearing, and tree cabling and bracing for split-prone limbs Free tree health checks that look for rot, lean and storm risk

Each service page explains what the work involves, what affects the price, and what a homeowner should expect on the day of the job, so residents can compare options before they call anyone.

Local area pages

The website also includes pages for neighborhoods across Gainesville, including Haile Plantation, Tioga, Jonesville, Millhopper and Northwood, along with nearby communities in the corridor from Lake City to Ocala. Each area page describes the trees and conditions that are common in that part of the region, such as the large oaks in older established neighborhoods and the pines that border newer subdivisions on the west side of the city.

Storm season preparation

Hurricane season and summer thunderstorms bring a steady risk of broken limbs and fallen trees in Alachua County. The new website includes guidance on preparing trees before storm season, on the warning signs that a tree may fail in high wind, and on what to do when a tree comes down on a roof, a vehicle or a fence. It also explains why removing too much of a healthy tree's canopy before a storm can do more harm than good.

Homeowners can read more about each service and request a free estimate at Gainesville Tree Service.

The website was designed and built by Gainesville Web Design, a web design studio based in Gainesville, Florida.

About Gainesville Tree Service

Gainesville Tree Service provides tree removal, tree trimming and pruning, stump grinding, storm damage cleanup, emergency tree removal and land clearing for homeowners and businesses in Gainesville and throughout Alachua County, Florida.