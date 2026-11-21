MENAFN - GetNews) The webinars drew more than 200 small and medium-sized enterprise (SME) participants, who heard Credit Guarantee Corporation Malaysia Berhad (CGC) explain how government-backed loan guarantees and its free financial advisory service work, while Boss Boleh co-founder Angie Ng covered the Budget 2027 grants open to SMEs and practical tips for preparing financing applications.

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia - Nov. 21, 2026 - Boss Boleh Sdn. Bhd., an online company secretary platform built for first-time entrepreneurs, today reported that more than 200 small and medium-sized enterprise (SME) participants attended its sessions with Credit Guarantee Corporation Malaysia Berhad (CGC). Boss Boleh organised the sessions because many SME owners do not know how government-backed loan guarantees work or where to go after a bank rejects a financing application, and the programme also covered SME support in Malaysia's Budget 2027.

Guest speakers from CGC, Muhammad Hafeez Khan bin Yusoff Khan and Shirlene John of Financial Advisory, SME Advisory & Strategic Alliances, explained how the corporation supports SMEs seeking financing. It provides guarantee coverage to support the application, particularly for businesses that may find conventional financing requirements hard to meet. The CGC speakers also gave an overview of the CGC financing schemes and how owners can find the one that best fits their business.

"One thing that stood out during our sharing sessions was that many SME owners were not familiar with CGC. Some had heard about government financing support, but did not understand what a government loan guarantee is or how CGC can help them access business financing," said Angie Ng, Co-Founder of Boss Boleh.

A rejected bank loan was the second major theme of the sessions. Beyond its loan guarantee schemes, CGC also offers SMEs free financial consultation and advisory services, helping owners understand why an application may have been unsuccessful, identify areas for improvement and explore alternative financing options. In certain cases, participating financial institutions may refer an SME with an unsuccessful application to CGC for further advice and guidance. Owners do not have to wait for a referral, since they can approach CGC directly to learn their options and prepare a stronger application next time.

"My advice to business owners is: before spending money on personal loan consultants or third-party agents who promise to secure business financing, approach CGC directly. Find out what official support and free advisory services are available to you," said Angie.

Angie also led a segment on the Budget 2027 measures relevant to SMEs, covering government grants and funding, the agencies that provide business grants, and the eligibility requirements and supporting documents applicants need. Her segment included practical tips for preparing financing applications, and participants raised their own questions in a live question-and-answer session. SME owners who missed the sessions can buy the replay.

Beyond registering and managing companies, Boss Boleh runs free online sessions for entrepreneurs, including its Enterprise vs Sdn Bhd (private limited company) webinar, aiming to make that information easier to reach. Its online company secretary plans include access to the BB School e-learning platform.

About Boss Boleh

Boss Boleh is Malaysia's first AI-powered online company secretary platform, built for first-time entrepreneurs. It covers company incorporation, company secretarial services, corporate bank account opening, accounting, tax and ongoing compliance, and can set up a new Sdn Bhd and Enterprise in two days, with the bank account opened without visiting a branch. Co-founder Angie Ng, a chartered accountant, hosts the free webinar that helps first-time owners settle the Enterprise or Sdn Bhd question before they register. Boss Boleh won MYHackathon 2020 (Cradle Fund) and Huawei Spark Malaysia 2021, and Angie was named Founder of the Year at the ASEAN Startup Awards 2024. Boss Boleh holds Malaysia Digital status.