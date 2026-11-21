MENAFN - GetNews) Jiangmen City,Guangdong,China- November 21, 2026

# Jiangmen Coffee Goes Global: Notes From a Shanghai Industry Gathering

On 6 November 2026, more than 200 coffee professionals came together at a trade venue in Shanghai's Hongqiao district for a coffee industry exchange event built around Jiangmen, the southern Chinese city known for its overseas Chinese heritage and its metal manufacturing base. The guest list spanned green coffee traders from Brazil, Ethiopia, Colombia, Indonesia and Vietnam, alongside roasters, equipment makers, chain operators, competition judges and baristas from China and around the world.

For buyers who source coffee ware, the interesting part is not who took the stage. It is the supply chain standing behind it, the one that already delivers pour-over kettles, Milk Pitcher s, tampers, brewers and serving pieces to importers and coffee brands in Europe, North America and South America.

## A Coffee City Brings Its Industry to Shanghai

The event was timed to the import expo season in Shanghai and designed to link Jiangmen's coffee sector with partners across the Yangtze River Delta and further afield. Delegates from several of the world's main coffee producing countries met roasters, equipment manufacturers, chain operators and industry associations in one room, and the agenda stayed practical: how a coffee brand can be renewed when it is built on a manufacturing base, and where coffee products are heading next.

One outcome matters beyond the event itself. The participants agreed to give Jiangmen's coffee brands, coffee ware and specialty products a standing presence in a Shanghai exhibition and trading venue, so that the city's coffee industry has a permanent window for display, tasting, sales and partnership talks in a city with one of the world's densest café scenes. For an overseas buyer, a permanent display point in Shanghai shortens the distance between a production base in Guangdong and a purchasing decision made in Europe or the Americas.

## Champions, Cupping and a Blending Championship

The programme included a round-table session with Chinese champions from international latte art, barista and coffee-and-spirits competitions, who shared the stage with representatives of a coffee producers' association, a local coffee committee and a coffee trade magazine. The conversation centred on drink trends and on how product development and equipment design follow them.

Alongside the talks, the event ran a cupping session where local roasters brewed for visiting buyers, and set up display booths showing green and roasted beans, brewing equipment and espresso machines from Jiangmen companies. A bean-blending championship also opened its Shanghai round, with beans drawn from Africa, Asia and the Americas so that competitors and visitors could taste both single-origin character and the balance a considered blend can deliver.

## Why Jiangmen Keeps Coming Up in Coffee Conversations

Jiangmen's coffee cluster is not a marketing story; it is a measurable industrial base. The city is home to more than 350 coffee equipment and component manufacturers, and roughly 40% of China's stainless steel coffee ware is made there, together with one in every five coffee machines exported from the country. It is also a significant global base for pour-over kettle production.

The coffee side of the cluster is just as developed. Jiangmen has 21 certified roasting enterprises with a combined annual capacity above 10,000 tonnes, and its specialty coffee bean exports account for around 20% of the national total. Green coffee from more than 300 origins and grades arrives through the city each year, and coffee shops are dense enough that Jiangmen ranks fifth in China for cafés per ten thousand residents. Products made here reach the United States, Europe, Brazil, Mexico and the Middle East.

## What That Means When You Source Coffee Ware

A cluster of this density changes the economics of a purchase order. Tooling, deep drawing, welding, polishing and surface finishing are available within a short drive, so a new shape can move from drawing to sample quickly, and a finishing change does not require a new supplier. Material grades stay consistent because the same stainless steel supply base serves cookware, hardware and coffee ware at once.

It also changes quality control. When hundreds of workshops compete on the same products, the differentiator becomes process discipline: incoming material checks, in-process inspection, a full final inspection before packing, and documented test results for food-contact surfaces. That is the standard we hold ourselves to, and it is what keeps repeat orders coming back.

## Built in Jiangmen: Where We Sit

Jiangmen Hoffee Hotel Supplies CO., LTD. is a manufacturer and exporter of coffee and tea ware, barware and hotel supplies, working from the same industrial base described above. Our own production covers metal forming, welding, polishing and surface finishing in house, followed by laser marking, assembly and packing, so the details that carry a brand, such as wall thickness, spout geometry, handle balance and finish consistency, stay under one roof.

Our range runs past 1,000 SKUs across more than 50 product categories, covering pour-over kettles, French Press es, milk pitchers, tampers and distribution tools, cold brew towers, siphon brewers, moka pots, canisters, and the bar tools that sit beside them. We develop around 100 new items a year, and a concept usually reaches a working sample in about a month.

## Customisation and Export Support

For brand owners, the practical question is how far a factory will go. We support OEM and private label programmes with logo methods including laser etching, stamping, engraving and printing, a broad choice of surface treatments, and packaging formats from simple cartons to retail-ready gift sets. Samples of existing items are normally ready in three to seven days, and custom samples in two to three weeks.

On the commercial side, we quote EXW, FOB, CIF and DDP terms, pack for sea, air and courier shipments, and prepare the food-contact test reports and destination-market documents your import process requires. Orders can start small, and volume pricing follows the specification rather than a fixed catalogue price.

## Let's Build Your Coffee Brand

We work with coffee brands, roasters and hospitality suppliers in Europe, North America and South America, and we are open to new partnerships. Send us your product idea, target price and market, and we will come back with a proposal, a sample plan and a quotation. Ask for our catalogue, or book an online meeting with our team, and we will walk you through the range, the customisation options and the production timeline. Good coffee ware is a quiet advantage, and we would like to build yours.

About Us

Jiangmen Hoffee Houseware Company Ltd., located in the vibrant city of Jiangmen, Guangdong Province, is a professional manufacturing and trading enterprise specializing in stainless steel household products. Since our establishment in 2017, we have been committed to providing high-quality, innovative, and practical home essentials that enhance daily life.