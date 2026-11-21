Injury Toll In Russian Attacks On Kryvyi Rih Rises To 60
“A total of 60 people have sought medical assistance following the enemy attack,” he wrote.
Twenty-eight people remain hospitalized, with doctors describing the condition of eight patients as serious. Another 20 injured people are in moderate condition.
Six children are among those hospitalized. A four-year-old boy is in serious condition.Read also: Russian forces attack Dnipropetrovsk region nearly 10 times since evening: Two killed, 55 injured
As Ukrinform previously reported, Russian forces attacked Kryvyi Rih with two ballistic missiles, followed by a second attack using jet-powered Shahed drones.
The attack on Kryvyi Rih killed a child and a young woman.
Photo: Dnipropetrovsk Regional Military Administration
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