MENAFN - UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, Head of the Dnipropetrovsk Regional Military Administration Oleksandr Hanzha reported this on Telegram.

“A total of 60 people have sought medical assistance following the enemy attack,” he wrote.

Twenty-eight people remain hospitalized, with doctors describing the condition of eight patients as serious. Another 20 injured people are in moderate condition.

Six children are among those hospitalized. A four-year-old boy is in serious condition.

Russian forcesDnipropetrovsk region nearly 10 times since evening: Two killed, 55 injured

As Ukrinform previously reported, Russian forces attacked Kryvyi Rih with two ballistic missiles, followed by a second attack using jet-powered Shahed drones.

The attack on Kryvyi Rih killed a child and a young woman.

Photo: Dnipropetrovsk Regional Military Administration