Russian Forces Hit Industrial Facility In Rivne Region Overnight, One Person Injured
“Russian forces struck a civilian industrial facility overnight. The attack destroyed a building and sparked a fire,” the statement said.
SES units, together with other emergency services, promptly arrived at the scene.
The fire was extinguished.Read also: Russian forces strike civilian and energy infrastructure in Zhytomyr region, two people injured
As Ukrinform previously reported, Russian forces attacked an industrial facility in Horodnia, Chernihiv region, with Geran-type drones in the morning, causing a fire.
Photo: State Emergency Service of Ukraine
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment