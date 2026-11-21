MENAFN - Nam News Network)

ROME, Nov 21 (NNN-WAFA) -- The Arab League chief stressed on Friday the need to ensure unhindered humanitarian aid in the genocide-stricken Gaza Strip, the Palestine News and Info Agency (WAFA) reported.

Arab League Secretary-General Nabil Fahmy made his remarks during the 12th edition of the MED Dialogues forum, currently taking place in Naples, Italy.

Fahmy described food security as an essential component of Arab national security, highlighting the consequences of conflicts, displacement, water scarcity, and supply-chain disruptions.

He called for a shift from crisis response to crisis prevention and stressed the importance of expanding Arab and Mediterranean cooperation to address risks of disrupted food, fertiliser, and shipping supplies, exchange information, and coordinate efforts to diversify supply sources and ensure the flow of essential goods.

He concluded by stating that the Palestinian issue remains a priority for the Arab League and that achieving a just and comprehensive peace requires ending the occupation and establishing an independent Palestinian state within the borders of June 4, 1967, with East Jerusalem as its capital.

--NNN-WAFA