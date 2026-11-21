MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, Nov 21 (IANS) Bulgaria's Foreign Minister Velislava Petrova-Chamova on Saturday lauded India's efforts to find a long-term solution to the security situation in the Black Sea region, saying it would help safeguard the movement of essential commodities, including food grains, fertilisers and oil.

In her opening remarks during a meeting with External Affairs Minister (EAM) S Jaishankar in New Delhi, Petrova highlighted Bulgaria's role in ensuring the safety of Indian seafarers affected by the escalation of the conflict in the region, involving search and rescue operations.

“What one other aspect that really connects us is what we've seen with the escalation of the war in the Black Sea and the security environment that we are part of. It has affected, unfortunately, some of the Indian crew members, and our country has done our best to conduct successful search and rescue and to protect the crew as much as we can,” the Bulgarian FM said.

“But of course, we really welcome your efforts in finding a long-term solution there, and very happy to work together with you to find a resolution that not only would improve the security situation there, but also would help those who are in need of the key food and grain products in this case, but also fertilizers, oil, any other products that are needed, and that are at risk because of the harder security situation in the Black Sea,” she added.

Highlighting that her visit comes after a gap of 17 years since a Bulgarian Foreign Minister last visited India, Petrova said that this reflected a strong commitment to giving fresh impetus to bilateral relations and strengthening cooperation in multilateral forums.

She also welcomed the India-European Union Free Trade Agreement (FTA), describing it as a huge achievement and expressing optimism about the opportunities it could create for trade and investment.

“We really welcome this and are looking forward to what it is. It was a huge achievement, and I'm glad to say I met with some of your colleagues who worked on this on your side as well. And I was happy to see the commitment to put it into action. It will be important for Europe,” the Bulgarian FM stated.

“For us in Bulgaria, as a country that is situated in a way as a gateway to Europe, this could be an opportunity for multiple new interactions, new business relationships, new investments on both sides as well, and ways in which we step on our bilateral relation that historically we've had,” she noted.