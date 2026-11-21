MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, Nov 21 (IANS) The Indian Computer Emergency Response Team (CERT-In) has flagged that cyber-attacks have extended beyond banks and financial institutions to technology service providers supporting government entities' payment processes and other platforms handling vendor or partner payouts.

Cybercriminals are increasingly using artificial intelligence-powered tools to manipulate business payment workflows and execute unauthorised transactions, targeting crucial programming languages such as Java or PHP, which support 70 per cent of the internet.

"Recent observations by CERT-In show that unauthorised financial transactions involving business payment systems are not limited to BFSI entities but also affect technology service providers supporting government-linked payment processes and platforms handling vendor or partner payouts," CERT-In said in a recent advisory.

Unlike traditional attacks that target payment applications' programming interfaces (APIs), targets have increasingly shifted to altering business records or approval processes that determine whether payments should go through, allowing them to divert funds through "legitimate payment processes."

Earlier in November, CERT-In had warned that hackers are using AI to breach the live systems of Indian non-banking financial corporations, fintech companies and payment aggregators to steal money.

As these transactions often use trusted systems and established procedures, the activity is difficult to detect immediately.

"The concern is not limited to the security of payment APIs. A transaction may pass the usual application and approval checks even when the records used to initiate it have been changed without authorisation," the advisory said.

CERT-In has also observed the use of an "AI-driven agentic offensive framework" (AOF) to target enterprises, service providers, government organisations, and academic and research institutions.

It flagged the use of multiple agents or automated workers to undertake reconnaissance, privilege discovery and other intrusion tasks in parallel.

"AOFs allow several intrusion tasks to be carried out with less manual effort and can shorten the time between reconnaissance and subsequent attack stages. Organisations should account for such activity when reviewing their exposure, access controls and monitoring arrangements, irrespective of the sector in which they operate," CERT-In said.

-IANS

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