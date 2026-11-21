MENAFN - IANS) Patna, Nov 21 (IANS) The naming of the Ganga bridge connecting Kachchi Dargah and Bidupur as 'Nitish Setu' has triggered a political controversy in Bihar.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the bridge on Saturday in the presence of a bevy of people and political leaders.

The Congress' National Spokesperson, Pawan Khera, questioned the Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary-led BJP government in Bihar, asking why the bridge, which was earlier proposed to be named after the tenth Sikh Guru, Shri Guru Gobind Singh Ji, had instead been named after former Chief Minister Nitish Kumar.

Taking to social media platform X, Khera shared a document related to the earlier naming proposal and questioned whether the sentiments of the Sikh community were being disregarded.

He also asked why the government was in such a hurry to name the bridge after a living political leader and whether the move was intended to sideline Nitish Kumar politically.

The controversy over the bridge's name had surfaced earlier as well.

Leader of the Opposition in the Bihar Assembly, Tejashwi Yadav had demanded in the Bihar Assembly that it be named after freedom fighter Akshaywat Rai and also raised the issue of it not being named after Guru Gobind Singh.

In a letter dated February 10, 2026, the Road Construction Department stated that it had received a proposal to name the bridge after Guru Gobind Singh and that further action was being taken in this regard.

However, on November 13, Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary announced that the Kachchi Dargah-Bidupur six-lane bridge would be named 'Nitish Setu' in honour of Nitish Kumar.

Tejashwi Yadav also questioned the Prime Minister's scheduled inauguration, arguing that a portion of the bridge had already been inaugurated and vehicular movement had begun.

He shared old documents and photographs, claiming that construction work began on January 31, 2016, during the Grand Alliance government led by Nitish Kumar, with Lalu Prasad Yadav and Tejashwi Yadav also present.

The RJD leader claimed that the project was completed using state government funds and loans and challenged the BJP and the Centre to provide details of their financial contribution.

Prime Minister Modi inaugurated Nitish Setu on Saturday and dedicate development projects worth around Rs 34,470 crore to the nation. The projects cover roads, energy, health and education.