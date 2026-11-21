MENAFN - IANS) Amritsar, Nov 21 (IANS) Excitement and enthusiasm are running high among Sikh pilgrims preparing to visit historic Gurdwaras in Pakistan, with 1,822 devotees receiving visas for the pilgrimage out of the 1,828 applications submitted by the Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC).

The SGPC had forwarded the passports of 1,828 pilgrims to the Pakistan Embassy for visa processing. Of these, 1,822 visas have been approved, while applications of six pilgrims were rejected for various reasons.

Following the issuance of the visas, a large number of devotees arrived at the SGPC office on Saturday to collect their passports and complete the preparations for their religious journey.

The group is scheduled to depart from the SGPC office on Sunday amid chants and religious slogans before crossing into Pakistan through the Attari-Wagah border.

During their visit, the pilgrims will pay obeisance at several important historical Sikh shrines, including Sri Nankana Sahib, Gurdwara Sri Panja Sahib, Gurdwara Sri Dera Sahib in Lahore, Gurdwara Sri Rori Sahib and Gurdwara Sri Sacha Sauda.

After visiting the sacred sites and offering prayers, the pilgrims are scheduled to return to India on December 1.

Speaking to IANS, one of the devotees expressed happiness at getting the opportunity to visit the birthplace of Guru Nanak Dev Ji and other revered Sikh shrines in Pakistan.

"There is immense joy in my heart that we are going to pay obeisance at the birthplace of Guru Nanak Dev Ji and other historic gurdwaras. So, with great enthusiasm and devotion, we are leaving tomorrow for Sri Nankana Sahib in Pakistan and will return on December 1. There, we will visit Sri Nankana Sahib, Sri Panja Sahib, Sri Kartarpur Sahib, and the historic gurdwara of Guru Arjan Dev Ji in Lahore," the devotee said.

"We are very happy. We wanted to visit there for a long time. We are very happy and excited to visit Sri Nankana Sahib," he added.

Another pilgrim, speaking to IANS, said the group had been waiting and praying for a long time for an opportunity to visit the historic Gurdwaras associated with Sikh Gurus.

"We are going to visit the historic gurdwara sahibs. We had been praying for a very long time to be blessed with the darshan of Sri Nankana Sahib, Sri Panja Sahib, and all other historic gurdwaras, and now we will return after visiting all of them," the devotee said.

Another devotee described the atmosphere among the pilgrims as deeply emotional, saying the opportunity to visit the historic shrines after several years had filled everyone with happiness and gratitude.

The devotee also acknowledged the efforts of the Delhi Sikh Gurdwara Management Committee in facilitating the pilgrimage.

"The atmosphere is wonderful, and we are filled with deep emotion as we head for darshan of our historic gurudwaras after so many years, thanks to the efforts of the Delhi Sikh Gurdwara Management Committee," the pilgrim told IANS.

A fourth devotee expressed excitement about visiting Lahore and said, "Everyone says whoever hasn't seen Lahore hasn't truly lived -- so we are going to see Lahore. We are immensely grateful to the Almighty and to the Delhi Sikh Gurdwara Management Committee for getting our visas approved; all four of us who applied received our visas this time."