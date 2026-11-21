MENAFN - IANS) Hyderabad, Nov 21 (IANS) Pointing out that years may pass but some stories remain timeless, one of India's top stars Prabhas on Saturday expressed delight that the Telugu cult classic 'Bhakta Kannappa', featuring his uncle Krishnam Raju in the lead, was being celebrated at the prestigious 57th International Film Festival of India (IFFI).

Taking to his Instagram post to pen his thoughts about the classic film, which was directed by Bapu and produced by Krishnam Raju and Uppalapati Suryanarayana Raju, being screened at the IFFI, the actor wrote, "A film I grew up watching, starring Pedhananna garu (uncle as in dad's elder brother), produced by @gopikrishnamvs, and brought to life by Bapu sir. Years may pass, but some stories remain timeless. Proud to see Bhakta Kannappa celebrated at IFFI. A beautiful legacy and a true honour!"

The film is being screened as part of the Golden Jubilee Celebrations of Indian Films at the 57th International Film Festival of India. The screening is to commemorate the completion of 50 glorious years of the classic.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Prabhas has a number of major projects lined up including director Hanu Raghavapudi's eagerly awaited action entertainer 'Fauzi'.

It may be recalled that on the actor's birthday this year, the makers of the film had released a gripping teaser of the film and announced that the film would hit screens worldwide on March 19 next year.

For the unaware, the film was earlier scheduled to hit screens on December 3 this year.

The teaser showed Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose meeting Adolf Hitler in Berlin at the height of the second world war. During their meeting, Bose is seen asking help from Germany to defeat Britain, a common enemy. Hitler refuses help saying Britain has ruled India for two centuries and that "Slavery runs in your Indian blood". He says he won't back a losing battle. Subhas Chandra Bose sharply retorts telling Hitler in no uncertain terms that he knows nothing about Indians. He says he will free India from British rule, with or without Germany's help. He then goes on to make a point about the intelligence of Indians.

To put across his point, he cites the case of Fauzi (played by Prabhas), an Indian spy who was singularly responsible for the Japanese taking Singapore from Britain. Calling Fauzi a soldier, a strategist and a spy, Bose points out that while Britain knows all about German spies, they know nothing about him.

Bose also goes on to inform Hitler that Fauzi created an unbreakable code based on the Bhagavad Gita and that even the British had admitted that this code was far more difficult to break than the 'Enigma' created by the Germans. When Hitler wants to know the name of the spy, Bose tells him that nobody knows the name he was given at birth and that the British call him Fauzi.

'Fauzi' marks Prabhas's return to a grand period drama epic after 'Baahubali', promising an emotional and visually breathtaking cinematic experience.

The film, which is set in the 1940s and which was tentatively being referred to as #PrabhasHanu before being titled 'Fauzi', will be a fictional historical and will feature actress Imanvi as the female lead.

Apart from Prabhas and Imanvi, the film also will feature veteran actors Anupam Kher, Mithun Chakraborty, Bhanu Chander and Jayapradha in pivotal roles.