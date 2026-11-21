MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, Nov 21 (IANS) BJP MP Praveen Khandelwal on Saturday targeted Congress MP and Leader of the Opposition (LoP) in the Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi, saying that the business community across the country does not approve of traders being dragged into political agendas.

Lop Rahul Gandhi recently posted a Tweet addressed to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, raising questions over traders and the Goods and Services Tax (GST) system.

This has triggered resentment among traders across the country, Khandelwal claimed, adding that the Confederation of All India Traders (CAIT) has formally registered its protest through a letter.

Speaking to IANS, Khandelwal said,“Yesterday, Rahul Gandhi posted a Tweet in which he made certain remarks about traders and said that the GST system was not right. The Tweet was addressed to the Prime Minister. However, traders do not accept being dragged into political agendas.”

“Expressing its anger over this, the Confederation of All India Traders, through a letter, conveyed the concerns of traders across the country. At a time when the country is progressing, and under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, traders are receiving loans through the Mudra Yojana and several other government schemes have been launched. The GST system, which was fragmented earlier, has been integrated. However, Rahul Gandhi is saying the exact opposite..." he added.

In a letter sent to LoP Gandhi by the CAIT, its Secretary General, Praveen Khandelwal, has reacted strongly to the Congress leader's post in which he stated that demonetisation and an allegedly flawed GST regime destroyed small traders and MSMEs, and that fair competition for large companies had been undermined.

CAIT said that such statements reflect selective political posturing rather than a balanced understanding of India's trading community and its contribution to the economy.

“Before lecturing the trading community, Rahul Gandhi should introspect on his party's own record. India's traders remember the Inspector Raj and Licence-Permit Raj of the Congress era. They also recognise the significance of the reforms undertaken under Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Traders want solutions, not selective political narratives. The need of the hour is to strengthen India's entrepreneurs and move towards a stronger, competitive and self-reliant economy,” Khandelwal said.