Sensex and Nifty Surge to Nine Month Highs Led by Strong Banking Gains

New Delhi [India], November 21 (ANI): The Sensex and Nifty 50 closed at nine-month highs in the week ended November 20, extending their gains to a fourth straight week as banking stocks led the rally. The Sensex rose 2.85 per cent to close at 83,919.71, while the Nifty 50 gained 2.61 per cent to settle at 25,800.60.

Foreign institutional investors were net buyers in all five trading sessions, purchasing shares worth a net Rs 32,646.67 crore, according to provisional exchange data. Domestic institutional investors sold shares worth a net Rs 12,698.39 crore over the same period. Net foreign buying was highest on Friday, at Rs 10,308.42 crore.

The Nifty Bank index rose 5.90 per cent over the week, and the Nifty PSU Bank index gained 6.72 per cent, while the Nifty Metal index fell 2.98 per cent. The broader market was mixed, with the Nifty Midcap 100 edging up 0.23 per cent and the Nifty Smallcap 100 declining 1.08 per cent. State Bank of India gained 7.88 per cent over the week and Axis Bank rose 8.64 per cent. Shares of state-run lenders extended gains on Thursday after the Finance Ministry said on Wednesday that their combined net profit had risen 16.9 per cent year on year to a record Rs 1,09,540 crore in the first half of 2026–27.

Max Healthcare and Apollo Hospitals gained 14.1 per cent and 7.9 per cent, respectively, over the week. Both stocks rose on Friday after Macquarie upgraded them, Reuters reported. The rupee strengthened 157 paise over the week to close at Rs 92.67 against the US dollar, while Brent crude futures fell 3.4 per cent over the week to settle at USD 92.57 a barrel. Indian benchmarks advanced even as the MSCI Asia-Pacific index outside Japan fell 8.5 per cent for the week amid a sell-off in AI-linked stocks, Reuters reported. (ANI)