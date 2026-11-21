Pakistan Minister Holds Bilateral Meetings at SCO Forum in New Delhi

New Delhi [India], November 21 (ANI): Pakistan's Federal Minister for Climate Change and Environmental Coordination Musadik Masood Malik held bilateral meetings with officials from Tajikistan and Iran on the sidelines of the first Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) Civilisational Dialogue Forum in New Delhi on Saturday. In a post on X, the Pakistan High Commission said Malik met Tajikistan's Minister of Culture, Sattoriyon Amonzoda, during the sidelines of the three-day forum. "Federal Minister @DrMusadikMalik held a bilateral meeting with the Minister of Culture of Tajikistan, Ms. Sattoriyon Amonzoda, on the sidelines of the 1st SCO Civilizational Dialogue Forum, in New Delhi, today," the High Commission said. In a separate post, the commission confirmed that Malik also met Mohammad Mahdi Imanipour, President of Iran's Islamic Culture and Relations Organisation. "Federal Minister @DrMusadikMalik met President of the Islamic Culture and Relations Organization of Iran Mr Mahdi Imanipour on the sidelines of the 1st SCO Civilizational Dialogue Forum, in New Delhi, today," it said. Malik is leading the Pakistani delegation to the inaugural SCO Civilisational Dialogue Forum, being hosted by India in New Delhi from November 20 to 22. His visit marks the first visit by a Pakistani minister to India in three years. The delegation arrived at Purana Qila on Friday to participate in the three-day event. Malik was received at the airport by Pakistan High Commission's Chargé d'Affaires in India, Saad Warraich. Meanwhile, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) on Saturday clarified that permission had been granted for the Pakistani delegation to visit the Taj Mahal, while its proposed visit to Nizamuddin Dargah had not received security clearance. The delegation will also visit other security-cleared locations in Delhi, including Humayun's Tomb and Dilli Haat, sources said. According to Pakistan's Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Malik is representing Islamabad at the forum and participating in thematic discussions on civilisational dialogue and its significance in diplomacy. Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the forum on Friday evening. The three-day event aims to highlight the shared civilisational heritage of SCO member states, promote cross-cultural engagement and strengthen people-to-people ties. The initiative follows a proposal made by Prime Minister Modi at the SCO Summit in Tianjin, China, in 2025, to establish a dedicated platform for civilisational dialogue under the grouping. The forum features discussions on cultural expressions, art and architecture, language and literary traditions, and monastic and philosophical heritage. The Shanghai Cooperation Organisation comprises 10 member states, including India, Pakistan, China and Russia. India became a full member of the grouping in 2017. (ANI)