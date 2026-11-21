

Munster said the recent pullback in AI-focused stocks has made it easy to conclude that the market was in a bubble, with several AI-first companies falling 30%-50% over the past six weeks.

He cautioned against drawing that conclusion from the price action alone, noting that the Nasdaq's roughly 16% decline since the start of October was not unprecedented. Munster said that at the heart of the current downturn is anxiety among investors about future earnings, financing conditions and the sustainability of the AI data center buildout.

Deepwater Asset Management's Gene Munster believes the latest sell-off is being driven more by fear than by deteriorating fundamentals, even as the AI trade comes under mounting pressure, with investors increasingly questioning the scale, financing and long-term returns of the industry's massive infrastructure build-out.

In a note on Friday, Munster argued that investors may be getting caught up in worries about what could go wrong, rather than what AI could ultimately deliver.

Munster Says AI Sell-Off Is About Psychology, Not Fundamentals

Munster said the recent pullback in AI-focused stocks has made it easy to conclude that the market was in a bubble, with several AI-first companies falling 30%-50% over the past six weeks.

However, he cautioned against drawing that conclusion from the price action alone, noting that the Nasdaq's roughly 16% decline since the start of October was not unprecedented. He compared it with the approximately 24% sell-off during the early-2025 DeepSeek shock and tariff uncertainty.

Munster said that at the heart of the current downturn is anxiety among investors about future earnings, financing conditions and whether the data center build-out will continue at the pace previously anticipated.

"The unfortunate answer is that the sell-off will end when [we] have more buyers than sellers," he said.

While acknowledging that the answer may sound flippant, Munster said the market's concerns are increasingly centered on the possibility of multiple quarters of estimate cuts, rather than the fundamentals companies are reporting today.

"At its core, this sell-off is not about fundamentals, it's about psychology," he said.

Munster believes that fear is driving investors to sell as they anticipate the worst, even as the long-term AI opportunity remains intact.

Next Earnings Season Could Help Wall Street Find Its Footing, Says Munster

Munster said investors may have to wait for more clarity on AI spending, financing and data center expansion before sentiment improves meaningfully.

He pointed to late January, when companies begin reporting December-quarter results, as a potential turning point that could offer investors their first meaningful answers about the next phase of the AI build-out.

Among the key concerns are political resistance to data centers, how the infrastructure boom will be financed, Nvidia's role in supporting the ecosystem and the implications of China-related export restrictions.

Munster said even disappointing updates on data center spending could help markets stabilize by giving investors concrete information to assess rather than uncertainty to speculate about.

Munster also highlighted his experience covering Apple Inc. (AAPL) in 2012, when the stock fell roughly 23% from May amid fears of slowing growth and multiple compression. He recalled arguing that fundamentals remained strong, but the stock declined another 8% over the following two months.

"I had the fundamentals right and the stock wrong," he said, adding that "the goal of investing is to get the stocks right."

Dan Ives Also Sees AI Sell-Off As Overreaction

Yorkville Ives partner Dan Ives similarly called the AI sell-off one of the most "disconnected" downturns of his career, arguing that stocks are pricing in the possibility that the AI revolution simply goes away.

"I believe we are less than 15% through" the AI opportunity, he said, calling it "a generational opportunity to buy the winners."

Ives added that chip demand remains robust and argued that investors could look back in a year and a half and conclude the market got the sell-off wrong. "And I don't believe it's done, it's just getting started," he said.

During the after-hours session on Friday, the SPDR S & P 500 ETF (SPY), which tracks the S & P 500 index, gained 1.11%; the Invesco QQQ Trust ETF (QQQ) rose 1.53%; and the SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (DIA) surged 0.94%. Retail sentiment on Stocktwits toward the S & P 500 ETF was in the 'bearish' territory at the time of writing.

The Global X Artificial Intelligence & Technology ETF (AIQ) declined over 6% on Friday, while the iShares U.S. Technology ETF (IYW) fell nearly 7%.

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