India and Bulgaria Forge Deeper Ties Ahead of EU Trade Agreement

New Delhi [India], November 21 (ANI): External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Saturday welcomed Bulgarian Foreign Minister Velislava Petrova to India on Saturday, saying both sides are approving a "detailed roadmap of cooperation" while pointing to the expected rollout of the India-European Union Free Trade Agreement as a catalyst for broader engagement. Opening bilateral talks in New Delhi, Jaishankar noted that Petrova's trip comes after a long gap and thanked Bulgaria's government for helping repatriate Indian seafarers from ships attacked in the Black Sea and caring for those who sustained injuries, saying "This is a visit taking place after a very substantial period, so you are particularly welcome", before offering condolences over a recent tragic road accident and wishing a speedy recovery to the injured. He also thanked Sofia for its assistance in repatriating Indian seafarers from ships attacked in the Black Sea and caring for those who were injured. Looking back at his June 2026 trip to Sofia, Jaishankar said, "I recall my own visit to Sofia in June this year, and that visit, I think, was very helpful in giving new energy and impetus to our relationship." He said the meeting gives both sides an opportunity to assess progress across sectors spanning "trade and investment to defence, education, science and technology, AI, space, tourism, and mobility." "Our teams have drawn up a detailed roadmap of cooperation, so we will be approving that today, and I think that will give a very clear pathway to our activities ahead," Jaishankar said. Turning to ties with Brussels, Jaishankar thanked Bulgaria for backing New Delhi's deepening engagement with the European Union and highlighted the anticipated launch of the trade pact. "The entry into force of the Free Trade Agreement, which we expect soon, I think will certainly provide a new dynamism to that relationship. And when it comes to trade, technology, talent, we expect to do much more with Europe," he said. Jaishankar also pointed to wider milestones between India and the EU, including a signed Security and Defence Partnership and a mobility framework, newly concluded Horizon Europe negotiations, and the 7th Strategic Partnership Review meeting, before summing up the outlook with Bulgaria. "So, whether it's our bilateral context, our European context, or indeed our multilateral relationship, we have a long, close history of working together. There is a very firm foundation on which today we can take our ties forward," Jaishankar said. Bulgarian Foreign Minister Velislava Petrova-Chamova on Friday called on President Droupadi Murmu at Rashtrapati Bhavan, where the two sides discussed opportunities to strengthen India-Bulgaria trade, investment and technological partnerships, with the implementation of the India-European Union (EU) Free Trade Agreement emerging as a key area of focus. Rashtrapati Bhavan said the President highlighted the significant opportunities that the implementation of the India-EU Free Trade Agreement would create for both countries. "H.E. Mrs Velislava Petrova-Chamova, Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Bulgaria, called on President Droupadi Murmu at Rashtrapati Bhavan. The President noted that the implementation of the India-EU Free Trade Agreement presents significant new opportunities for India and Bulgaria to further strengthen their trade, investment and technological partnerships," Rashtrapati Bhavan said. Petrova-Chamova arrived in New Delhi earlier today for a three-day official visit from November 20 to 22, aimed at strengthening bilateral relations and expanding cooperation across multiple sectors. (ANI)