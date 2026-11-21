AGV Robot Practical Guide: Realising Cross Process Material Flow in a Workshop

Common Mistakes to Avoid in Workshop Automation

During my career, I've seen countless instances of factory owners buying AGV and expecting seamless material flow throughout their plant. Of course, once the equipment is delivered and put into operation, it quickly becomes apparent that the AGV will follow pre-defined loops and transport material from one location to another. As soon as there is any variance in the rate of supply from the preceding process, rush work to be accommodated, and WIP to be held, things ground to a standstill.

It's important to appreciate that moving material around a process train is far more complicated than delivering from a warehouse to a production line. While the former can generally be executed to a relatively fixed plan, the latter will involve many contingencies. The preceding station may run faster or slower than expected, certain WIP items will require holding, specific pieces to be dispatched ahead to subsequent stations, and bad quality material sent off to a repair bay. If these considerations are not factored into the initial route programming, the greatest of AGV systems will be ineffective, and operators will again resort to moving material manually with fork trucks.

Establishing a continuous "circuit" of process stations is key

Rather than focusing on the type of AGV system to deploy, it is critical to establish the complete circuit of processes in your workshop. On several occasions, I've found that no attempt had been made to determine the overall circuit of operations, so route programming was commenced and the result was an unmanageable level of AGV activity.

Each station in the circuit must therefore be able to communicate with the central control system. Upon completion of a part, the preceding station will issue a message to the system, who will assess the part characteristics, required sequence etc., and dispatch an appropriate AGV. At this point, if transferring whole pallets of WIP, an Autonomous Pallet Robot is well placed to undertake the repeated movements between, for example, press and paint.

A further consideration is the inclusion of hold points at each station. No process will operate at the exact same throughput as the rest of the circuit, and the ability to buffer WIP at each point will prevent supply or demand constraints propagating through the system. In effect, this extends the principle of AGV based warehousing to the individual stations within a process.

Which type of AGV is most suitable?

WIP can take a number of formats in a workshop, ranging from open crates to fully palletized loads. Clearly, the choice of AGV will depend on this.

Where significant quantities of palletised WIP are to be moved (e.g. through the final stages of an operation), the use of a pallet handled AGV can be highly beneficial. Being able to pick up the load directly, it requires minimal intervention to implement across multiple stations. Alternatively, for smaller and higher mix items, Latent (drive through) or Backpack (drive over) units can be employed and dynamically allocated to suit each batch of production.

One caution is to avoid overloading the circuit with too many AGV. Congestion at shared junctions and the associated give way requirements can lead to significant delays in material dispatch. Again, the dispatch software should be configured to allocate the highest priority to any rush work, then WIP destined for repair, before general WIP. In the event of contention, the AGV will be able to pull over and wait.

Other potential issues

Although a solution may appear robust on a 2D drawing, when implemented in the real world there are often a number of factors which can impede its performance.

As discussed above, the ability of the preceding station to 'release' the part to the AGV is a prerequisite. Therefore, it is necessary to ascertain what output profile (height, etc.) each machine or conveyer will provide, and the method of signalling. In some cases, further detection and communication hardware may be required.

The condition and layout of the workshop floor will also influence AGV movement. Presence of oily surfaces, kerbing, and minimum clear widths for the loops to pass through must be noted. Where the inter-process passageways are constrained, consideration should be given to dedicating these to one directional movement of AGV.

Finally, staff working within the automated circuit must also be briefed on the changes. They will not be removed entirely from the process, but will need to be aware of any designated AGV parking bays, and refrain from depositing spares, bins etc. haphazardly, which would prompt the AGV collision avoidance function to shut down.

How will we know whether the system is working?

There are no "magic numbers" that will demonstrate the effectiveness of this type of deployment. Once operators are not required to dedicate time to "following" WIP around the process, i.e. the material proceeds to the following station following release from the prior, rush orders are accommodated and sequenced, bad quality material routed for rework, and the incidence of WIP starvation is reduced, then you can consider that you have achieved your objective!

In many cases, the starting point will be to target an isolated material movement, with further iterations extending the automated circuit to cover other operations, ultimately linking the whole process from raw material through to finished goods. The aim is to free up the latent capacity in the circuit that is typically lost due to material being held.

Naturally, each business will have a distinct range of products, manufacturing facilities and operating style, so direct translation of other customer applications is unlikely to succeed. By first identifying and defining the desired process sequence, and integrating suitable AGV assets (Autonomous Pallet Robot, pallet handled unit) to support it, followed by incremental introduction and management akin to AGV Warehousing, the scheme can be introduced with greater certainty.

Please post any questions or challenges you may face when looking to automate your process circuit, and we'd be happy to assist in developing a suitable strategy.

About Us

Guangzhou Daxiang Technology Development Co., Ltd. is a technology-driven enterprise deeply committed to the field of industrial handling robots. The company specializes in the research, development, production, and sales of magnetic-guided AGVs(Automated Guided Vehicles) and laser-guided AMR(Autonomous Mobile Robots) handling robots, providing efficient and reliable intelligent material handling solutions for the global manufacturing sector.