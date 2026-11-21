(MENAFN- GetNews) Tianjin,China-November 20, 2026 Schedule 60 steel pipe is a heavy-wall carbon steel schedule under ASME B36.10M, engineered for high-pressure service in NPS 8 through NPS 24 industrial pipelines. What is Schedule 60 Steel Pipe? ASME B36.10M Standards and Design Purpose In high-pressure process piping, thermal power generation, and petrochemical EPC procurement, Schedule 60 steel pipe serves as a heavy-wall dimensional classification governed exclusively by ASME B36.10M (Welded and Seamless Wrought Steel Pipe). Engineered for carbon steel and low-alloy steel specifications-including ASTM A106, ASTM A53, ASTM A335, and API 5L-Schedule 60 bridges the structural and pressure-containment gap between standard-duty piping and ultra-heavy schedules. Under the ASME schedule numbering system, schedule numbers approximate, where represents internal design pressure and represents allowable material stress. Like all schedules within the Nominal Pipe Size (NPS) framework, Schedule 60 retains identical outside diameters (OD) to lighter and heavier schedules, expanding wall thickness inward to boost hoop stress resistance without altering external flange or pipe-clamp compatibility. Unlike Schedule 10 and Schedule 40-which carry dedicated stainless steel counterparts (SCH 10S and SCH 40S) under ASME B36.19M, as analyzed in our comparison of SCH 40 vs SCH 40S pipe -there is no "Schedule 60S" designation in ASME B36.19M. Schedule 60 applies strictly to carbon and alloy steel pipe tables under ASME B36.10M. The NPS 8 Threshold: Where Schedule 60 Exists vs Where It Is Omitted A critical procurement rule in piping bill-of-materials (BOM) verification is recognizing that Schedule 60 is not defined across small-bore or medium-bore pipe sizes:

Small- and Medium-Bore Sizes (NPS 1/8 through NPS 6): Omitted Completely. Standard ASME B36.10M tables contain no Schedule 60 wall thickness below NPS 8 (DN 200). Unlike thin-wall Schedule 10 pipe, small-bore high-pressure instrument and process lines transition directly from Schedule 40 (STD) to Schedule 80 (XS) or Schedule 160.

Large-Diameter Heavy-Duty Sizes (NPS 8 through NPS 24): Fully Defined. Schedule 60 enters the ASME B36.10M table at NPS 8 (219.1 mm / 8.625 in. OD) and continues uninterrupted through NPS 24 (609.6 mm / 24.000 in. OD). Ultra-Large Diameters (NPS 26 and Larger): Omitted. Above NPS 24, ASME B36.10M reverts to STD, XS, and selected lower schedules (SCH 10, 20, 30, and 40), requiring engineers to specify exact decimal wall thicknesses for heavy-wall lines. Master Schedule 60 Steel Pipe Dimensions, Weights, and Pressure Matrix The table below details exact outside diameters, Schedule 60 nominal wall thicknesses, direct comparisons against Schedule 40, Extra Strong (XS), and Schedule 80 walls, theoretical linear weights, and allowable working pressures across every ASME B36.10M Schedule 60 size:

Nominal Pipe Size (NPS / DN) Outside Diameter (OD) SCH 60 Wall Thickness SCH 40 / XS / SCH 80 Comparison Linear Weight (kg/m) Linear Weight (lb/ft) Est. Working Pressure (Gr. B)* NPS 1/8 – NPS 6 10.3 – 168.3 mm Not Defined in ASME Use SCH 40 (STD) or SCH 80 (XS) - - - NPS 8 (DN 200) 219.1 mm (8.625 in.) 10.31 mm (0.406 in.) 40: 8.18 mm / XS & 80: 12.70 mm 53.09 kg/m 35.67 lb/ft 1,645 PSI (113 bar) NPS 10 (DN 250) 273.1 mm (10.750 in.) 12.70 mm (0.500 in.) 40: 9.27 mm / Equals XS / 80: 15.09 mm 81.56 kg/m 54.80 lb/ft 1,625 PSI (112 bar) NPS 12 (DN 300) 323.9 mm (12.750 in.) 14.27 mm (0.562 in.) 40: 10.31 mm / XS: 12.70 mm / 80: 17.48 mm 108.96 kg/m 73.22 lb/ft 1,540 PSI (106 bar) NPS 14 (DN 350) 355.6 mm (14.000 in.) 15.09 mm (0.594 in.) 40: 11.13 mm / XS: 12.70 mm / 80: 19.05 mm 126.72 kg/m 85.15 lb/ft 1,485 PSI (102 bar) NPS 16 (DN 400) 406.4 mm (16.000 in.) 16.66 mm (0.656 in.) 40 & XS: 12.70 mm / 80: 21.44 mm 160.12 kg/m 107.60 lb/ft 1,435 PSI (99 bar) NPS 18 (DN 450) 457.2 mm (18.000 in.) 19.05 mm (0.750 in.) XS: 12.70 mm / 40: 14.27 mm / 80: 23.83 mm 205.84 kg/m 138.32 lb/ft 1,455 PSI (100 bar) NPS 20 (DN 500) 508.0 mm (20.000 in.) 20.62 mm (0.812 in.) XS: 12.70 mm / 40: 15.09 mm / 80: 26.19 mm 247.84 kg/m 166.54 lb/ft 1,420 PSI (98 bar) NPS 22 (DN 550) 558.8 mm (22.000 in.) 22.23 mm (0.875 in.) XS: 12.70 mm / 80: 28.58 mm 294.16 kg/m 197.67 lb/ft 1,390 PSI (96 bar) NPS 24 (DN 600) 609.6 mm (24.000 in.) 24.61 mm (0.969 in.) XS: 12.70 mm / 40: 17.48 mm / 80: 30.96 mm 355.04 kg/m 238.57 lb/ft 1,410 PSI (97 bar)

Note: Estimated ambient working pressures are calculated per ASME B31.3 for seamless ASTM A106 Grade B / ASTM A53 seamless pipe( PSI, ), accounting for the standard -12.5% manufacturing mill undertolerance.

Schedule 60 vs SCH 40, Extra Strong (XS), and SCH 80: Wall Thickness Transitions

Understanding how Schedule 60 steel pipe positions itself relative to adjacent wall classifications helps piping engineers optimize material budgets without compromising safety factors:

1. At NPS 8 (DN 200): Schedule 60 (10.31 mm) sits squarely halfway between Schedule 40 / STD (8.18 mm) and Extra Strong / Schedule 80 (12.70 mm), providing 26% thicker wall containment than STD while saving 16.5% steel weight compared to Schedule 80.

2. At NPS 10 (DN 250) - The Extra Strong Intersection: At NPS 10, Schedule 60 locks at 12.70 mm (0.500 in.), making it 100% identical to Extra Strong (XS). Consequently, certified mills routinely dual-stencil 12.70 mm wall pipe in NPS 10 as XS / SCH 60.

3. From NPS 12 through NPS 24 (Heavier Than Both SCH 40 and XS): Above NPS 10, Extra Strong (XS) remains permanently capped at 12.70 mm (0.500 in.), whereas Schedule 60 scales steadily upward from 14.27 mm to 24.61 mm. In these large diameters, stepping up from Schedule 40 to Schedule 60 provides essential corrosion and pressure margin, while choosing Schedule 60 instead of Schedule 80 cuts steel tonnage by 18% to 24% and slashes multi-pass field welding hours.

As detailed in our technical breakdown of pipe thickness, engineers selecting between Schedule 30 steel pipe, Schedule 40, and Schedule 60 must also match butt-weld fitting and Weld Neck flange bore schedules precisely to prevent internal root misalignment.

Metallurgy, Manufacturing Methods, and High-Pressure Applications

Because Schedule 60 steel pipe operates under elevated internal hoop stresses and cyclic thermal or pressure loads, material specification and forming methodology are tightly controlled:

Seamless vs Welded Manufacturing Routes



Seamless Carbon & Alloy Pipe (SMLS): Hot-pierced from solid round billets under ASTM A106 Grade B/C, ASTM A335 (P11, P22, P91), or API 5L Grade B through X65. Seamless construction provides a uniform wrought grain structure with a longitudinal joint efficiency factor of, making it mandatory for high-temperature steam and sour refinery service. Submerged Arc & High-Frequency Welded Pipe (LSAW / HFW): For large-diameter transmission headers (NPS 16 through NPS 24), plate-formed longitudinal submerged arc welded pipe (see our guide on China LSAW pipe manufacturer capabilities) and heavy-gauge high-frequency welded pipe provide tight wall concentricity and economical per-meter pricing.

Core Industrial Applications



Refinery and Petrochemical Process Headers: Main hydrocarbon transfer manifolds, catalytic cracking feed lines, and hydroprocessing utility headers operating between 900 PSI and 1,500 PSI.

Thermal Power Plant Steam and Feedwater Lines: Medium-to-high-pressure auxiliary steam lines, boiler feedwater discharge headers, and blowdown manifolds complementing fired boiler pipe circuits. Natural Gas Compression and Metering Stations: High-pressure suction and discharge headers fabricated from heavy-wall API 5L Line Pipe capable of absorbing compressor pulsation fatigue.

Pressure Calculations and ASME B16.25 Compound Weld Bevel Rules

Engineers calculate minimum design wall thickness for Schedule 60 steel pipe per ASME B31.3 using Barlow's equation:

Where is internal design pressure, is outside diameter, is allowable stress at design temperature, is weld joint efficiency ( for seamless), is the temperature coefficient ( below ), and is corrosion/mechanical allowance. Because ASTM A106 and API 5L permit a -12.5% mill wall undertolerance, ordered nominal wall thickness must satisfy.

The 22 mm (0.875 in.) Compound Bevel Transition (ASME B16.25)

A critical fabrication detail distinguishes smaller Schedule 60 pipes from the largest sizes:



NPS 8 through NPS 20 (Wall Thickness 10.31 mm – 20.62 mm): Because nominal wall thickness remains under 22 mm (0.875 in.), pipe ends are machined with a standard 37.5° single V-bevel and a 1.6 mm (1/16 in.) root face per ASME B16.25. NPS 22 and NPS 24 (Wall Thickness 22.23 mm and 24.61 mm): Once wall thickness reaches and exceeds 22 mm (0.875 in.), ASME B16.25 specifies a compound bevel-featuring a 37.5° lower bevel up to 19 mm (3/4 in.) from the inside wall, transitioning to a steeper 10° upper bevel toward the outer surface. Compound beveling reduces groove volume at the top of the joint, cutting filler metal consumption and minimizing angular weld shrinkage distortion.

Quality Verification and Certified Sourcing with Cortec Steel

Procuring heavy-wall Schedule 60 steel pipe requires verified mill metallurgical traceability, strict ultrasonic wall concentricity checks, and precision end-bevel machining.

Every piping consignment supplied by Cortec Steel is delivered with complete EN 10204 3.1 Mill Test Certificates (MTCs), with optional third-party 3.2 witness inspection (SGS, BV, DNV, or TUV). Quality verification procedures include:



Comprehensive Schedule 60 Stock & Mill Production: Supplying ASME B36.10M Schedule 60 across NPS 8 through NPS 24 in ASTM A106 Grade B/C, API 5L Grade B–X65, and alloy grades, including dual-stenciled XS / SCH 60 inventory at NPS 10.

100% Full-Body Ultrasonic & Hydrostatic Testing: Automated multi-channel ultrasonic testing (UT) scanning for internal laminations and wall thickness uniformity, paired with full hydrostatic proof holding.

CNC Single & Compound Bevel Preparation: Precision factory beveling (standard 37.5° V-bevels for NPS 8–20 and ASME B16.25 compound 37.5°/10° bevels for NPS 22–24) fitted with heavy-duty beveled end protectors. Matched Heavy-Wall Fittings & Flanges: Consolidated supply of matching Schedule 60 butt-weld elbows, tees, reducers, and ASME Class 600 / Class 900 Weld Neck flanges bored precisely to match your ordered pipe ID.

Whether your capital project requires heavy-wall Schedule 60 Seamless Steel Pipe, large-diameter LSAW process headers, or certified Carbon Steel Pipe packages, contact the technical engineering desk at Cortec Steel today.

About Us

CORTEC STEEL is specialized in integrated steel pipe solutions covering manufacturing, stocking and distribution, Certified to ISO 9001, ISO 45001, ISO18001, API 5L, API 5CT, EN 10219, FM, UL and CNAS certificates. With advanced manufacturing systems, we make 200,000 metric tons of steel pipes annually and maintain a 30,000-ton stockpile to ensure rapid response times without compromising quality.. Rigorous quality assurance protocols, including ultrasonic testing (UT), radiographer inspection (RT), and laser-based dimensional verification, guarantee material traceability and compliance with global engineering benchmarks.

As an independent entity specializing in integrated steel pipe solutions, Cortec Steel Limited is proud of its history and is not affiliated with any other company sharing a similar name, such as Cortec Corporation.