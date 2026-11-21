Introduction

Moisture resistance is a critical consideration in semiconductor package reliability.

Polymeric materials used in electronic packaging can absorb moisture from the surrounding environment. Under accelerated moisture exposure, absorbed water may affect material properties, interface adhesion, and internal package stresses.

The Pressure Cooker Test (PCT) is used to investigate these moisture-related failure mechanisms under pressurized saturated steam conditions.

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1. Moisture Ingress into Semiconductor Packages

Moisture can penetrate semiconductor packages through encapsulation materials and along interfaces between different materials.

The rate of moisture penetration depends on several factors:

- Polymer composition

- Material thickness

- Moisture diffusion characteristics

- Temperature

- Interface properties

- Package geometry

During PCT exposure, elevated temperature and saturated moisture conditions accelerate moisture transport into package structures.

This can increase moisture concentration at interfaces that are particularly sensitive to degradation.

2. Package Delamination

Delamination is one of the commonly investigated failure mechanisms during PCT.

It occurs when adhesion between two materials deteriorates or when stresses exceed the interface's resistance to separation.

Potential delamination locations include:

- Die and die-attach interfaces

- Mold compound and die surfaces

- Underfill and semiconductor interfaces

- Package substrate interfaces

Research on BT substrate-based chip-scale packages has identified delamination between die-attach material and the die backside following PCT exposure.

The extent of delamination can be influenced by moisture uptake, material formulation, and surface characteristics.

3. Hygroscopic Swelling

Polymeric packaging materials may expand when absorbing moisture.

This phenomenon is known as hygroscopic swelling.

Moisture-induced expansion can generate mechanical stresses within a package, particularly where materials with different expansion characteristics are bonded together.

In flip-chip packages, hygroscopic swelling of underfill materials may contribute to tensile stresses around underbump metallization.

Research on FCBGA packages has demonstrated the importance of moisture distribution and hygroscopic swelling in understanding PCT-related failures.

4. Corrosion and Electrical Failure

Moisture can contribute to corrosion of metallic structures within semiconductor packages.

Depending on the material system and contamination conditions, corrosion may lead to:

- Increased electrical resistance

- Leakage current

- Open circuits

- Interconnect degradation

- Electrical shorts

PCT may accelerate corrosion-related failure mechanisms that are difficult to identify under less severe environmental conditions.

However, the presence of a PCT-induced failure does not automatically mean that the same failure will occur during normal service.

5. Moisture-Related Cracking

Moisture absorbed by polymeric packaging materials can contribute to internal pressure generation during subsequent high-temperature processes.

This phenomenon is associated with the well-known popcorn cracking effect in moisture-sensitive electronic packages.

The interaction between absorbed moisture, internal voids, adhesion degradation, and rapid heating can lead to crack propagation.

PCT is useful for investigating moisture resistance, but it should not be considered a direct substitute for moisture sensitivity classification and reflow testing.

6. Failure Analysis After PCT

PCT is a destructive reliability test. Following exposure, specimens may undergo additional inspections to identify damage.

Common failure analysis techniques include:

Scanning Acoustic Microscopy

Scanning acoustic microscopy, also called SAM or SAT, can identify internal delamination and void-related indications.

Optical Microscopy

Optical inspection can reveal visible cracks, deformation, or surface damage.

Scanning Electron Microscopy

SEM can be used to examine fracture surfaces, interface damage, and corrosion features.

Electrical Testing

Electrical measurements may identify leakage, open circuits, or other electrical degradation.

Conclusion

PCT provides a valuable accelerated method for investigating moisture-related reliability issues in semiconductor packaging.

Moisture ingress, hygroscopic swelling, delamination, corrosion, and internal cracking are important failure mechanisms that may be evaluated through PCT exposure and subsequent analysis.

Understanding these mechanisms helps engineers improve material selection, package design, and moisture resistance qualification.

About us

Dongguan Huanyi Instruments Technology Co., Ltd. was established on March 20, 2007, covering an area of 6,022 square meters. It is a high-tech enterprise integrating R&D, production, sales and after-sales service. It participated in the drafting of national standards and industry standards for environmental simulation test equipment.