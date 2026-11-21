(MENAFN- GetNews) Qingdao,Shandong, China-November 20, 2026 A Hydraulic Travel Motor that works well on one mobile machine may be a poor choice for another even when both machines have similar weight. Travel motors do more than generate torque; they also become part of the machine's speed range, mechanical output interface, braking system and hydraulic-control architecture. This becomes easier to understand by comparing real machine behavior rather than reading a list of motor options. A compact loader, municipal service vehicle and off-road machine may all use radial piston hydraulic travel motors, but each one places different demands on speed, braking, output connection and thermal control. Three Machines Can Need Three Completely Different Configurations The difference becomes clear when their main requirements are compared directly.

Machine Type Main Travel Requirement Configuration Priority Compact loader Low-speed traction + faster site travel Double speed, wheel drive, parking brake Municipal service vehicle Smooth controlled low-speed movement Compact wheel integration, speed feedback Forestry/off-road machine High torque under sustained load Higher displacement, braking, flushing

All three may use the same general radial-piston motor technology, but the motor options have different value depending on the machine duty.

This is why a Hydraulic Travel Motor should not be selected from displacement alone.

Machine One: A Compact Loader That Needs Two Travel Behaviors

A compact loader spends much of its working time pushing, carrying, maneuvering and changing direction. During these operations, low-speed control and useful wheel torque matter more than maximum travel speed because the machine is frequently working against high ground resistance.

The same loader may also need to move across a jobsite after finishing one task. If it remains in the same low-speed range used for loading and pushing, movement between work areas becomes unnecessarily slow. A double-speed motor can therefore provide one working range for traction and another range for faster travel.

A wheel-drive or wheel-flange arrangement can also reduce intermediate drivetrain components, while an integrated parking brake may be useful where the machine needs to remain stationary on an incline after hydraulic drive stops this machine, the configuration is shaped mainly by the difference between working and travel conditions.

Machine Two: A Municipal Vehicle That Needs Controlled Low-Speed Travel

A municipal service vehicle creates different priorities. A street sweeper, cleaning machine or similar vehicle may spend long periods moving slowly while another working system operates at the same time.

High transport speed may be less important than stable low-speed movement and coordination with the working function. If sweeping or cleaning performance depends on actual vehicle speed, a speed transducer can provide useful feedback to the machine controller.

This changes the role of the travel motor. It is still producing torque, but it also becomes part of an electronically monitored motion system.

Compact wheel-hub or flange integration can remain useful because it simplifies drivetrain packaging, but double-speed operation may provide less value here than it does on a compact loader.

Machine Three: An Off-Road Machine Working Under Sustained Load

Forestry, mining and other off-road machines often operate on soft ground, slopes or uneven surfaces. High rolling resistance increases the need for wheel torque, while long periods of hydraulic travel can also increase thermal load.

A higher-displacement motor may be suitable when stronger torque is required, provided the pump can still supply enough flow for the target speed. Selecting displacement only for maximum torque can result in a machine that is powerful but too slow.

Closed-loop hydrostatic drives can create another requirement because much of the same oil circulates repeatedly between pump and motor. Under sustained high load, heat may accumulate in the loop. A flushing valve can help exchange part of the hot oil with cooler charge oil and support temperature control.

Braking also becomes more important when the machine needs to stop on slopes or uneven terrain while carrying a working load. For this type of machine, torque, thermal management and braking may matter more than a wide travel-speed range.

Which Motor Options Actually Matter?

Before choosing a specific Hydraulic Travel Motor, the machine requirements can be reduced to several practical questions:

● Does the machine need one travel range or separate working and transport speeds?● How much tractive torque is required for startup, climbing and loaded movement?● What wheel or sprocket size is being driven?● What hydraulic pressure and flow are actually available?● Is the motor connected directly to the wheel or through another transmission?● Does the motor need to provide a parking or holding function?● Is the hydraulic system open loop or closed loop?● Does the machine need flushing or electronic speed feedback?

Once these conditions are clear, many available motor options become either necessary or unnecessary.

Displacement Should Follow the Travel Requirement

Motor displacement determines the relationship between torque and speed. At the same pressure, a larger-displacement motor generally produces more torque, but at the same flow it rotates more slowly. A smaller-displacement motor can reach a higher speed with the same flow but provides less torque at the same pressure.

The correct choice depends on what the machine needs at the wheel. A loader working against high resistance may favor stronger low-speed torque, while a service vehicle may prioritize smooth continuous travel. An off-road machine may need significant torque without sacrificing too much travel speed.

Wheel diameter and mechanical reduction also change the requirement. This is why machine weight alone cannot determine motor displacement.

How the Main Configuration Choices Affect the Machine

Configuration Choice What It Changes Larger displacement More torque potential, more flow required for the same speed Double speed Adds separate working and travel ranges Wheel-hub/flange output Supports direct wheel integration Shaft output Supports gearbox or external drivetrain connection Parking brake Helps hold the machine after travel stops Flushing valve Helps manage heat in sustained closed-loop operation Speed transducer Adds travel-speed feedback for electronic control

This comparison is more useful than treating every option as an independent product feature because each one changes a different part of the machine behavior.

WEITAI MCR(E)3 for Compact Drive Requirements

The WEITAI MCR(E) Series Hydraulic Travel Motor includes three main size ranges.

MCR(E)3 covers approximately 160–400 cc/r, with torque up to 1,620 N·m and power up to 22 kW. It is relevant to more compact drive requirements where installation space is limited and the machine does not require the torque level of the larger series.

The final MCR(E)3 configuration can still vary between machines depending on whether the application needs single or double speed, wheel or shaft output, braking or speed feedback.

The series size therefore defines an operating range rather than a fixed application.

MCR(E)5 Covers a Broader Mid-Range

MCR(E)5 covers approximately 380–820 cc/r, with torque up to 3,320 N·m and power up to 35 kW.

This broader displacement range suits equipment requiring greater travel torque while maintaining a relatively compact radial-piston arrangement. It can provide a middle option where MCR(E)3 is too small but the highest displacement of the MCR(E)10 family is unnecessary.

Final selection still depends on pressure, flow, output type, braking and the machine duty rather than motor size alone.

MCR(E)10 for Higher-Torque Travel Demands

MCR(E)10 covers approximately 780–1,340 cc/r, with torque up to 5,430 N·m and power up to 50 kW.

This range is more relevant where substantially higher wheel torque is needed, but greater displacement also means more flow is required to reach a given motor speed. If the hydraulic pump cannot provide that flow, the machine may achieve strong theoretical torque while failing to meet the target travel speed.

MCR(E)10 should therefore be selected where both the torque requirement and hydraulic supply justify the larger motor range.

One Motor Family Can Support Different Machine Architectures

Across the MCR(E) family, configurations can include single or double speed, shaft, wheel-hub or flange output, parking brake or drum brake, optional flushing valve and optional speed transducer.

For OEM manufacturers, this flexibility allows the motor configuration to follow the machine design instead of requiring every drivetrain to be built around one fixed motor arrangement.

Different machine variants can therefore use the same general motor family while changing the configuration according to travel behavior, braking and control requirements.

Replacement Motors Must Match Function, Not Just Displacement

Replacement projects can fail even when the new motor has similar displacement and fits the available space. The replacement must reproduce the operating functions of the original drive.

Several items should be compared:

● Original motor model and displacement● Shaft, wheel-hub or flange interface● Mounting dimensions● Single- or double-speed function● Parking or drum-brake arrangement● Hydraulic ports● Flushing valve configuration● Speed-sensor requirement

If one of these functions changes, the machine may travel, stop or respond differently even when the motor physically fits.

Conclusion

A Hydraulic Travel Motor does not have one universal best configuration. A compact loader may need double-speed travel and strong low-speed traction, while a municipal vehicle may value compact integration and speed feedback. An off-road machine may place greater emphasis on displacement, braking and closed-loop thermal management.

The MCR(E)3, MCR(E)5 and MCR(E)10 ranges provide different displacement and torque levels, but the final configuration should follow the machine's travel behavior, hydraulic supply and drivetrain architecture.

For OEM and replacement projects, selecting the right motor begins with understanding how the machine works, moves and stops rather than simply choosing the largest displacement or torque figure.

FAQ Which MCR(E) motor is suitable for a compact mobile machine?

It depends on required torque, wheel size, hydraulic pressure and flow. MCR(E)3 covers the most compact displacement range, but the actual travel requirement still needs to be checked.

Is double speed necessary for every Hydraulic Travel Motor?

No. Double speed is most useful when the machine has clearly different working and transport modes.

Why would a closed-loop travel motor need a flushing valve?

Continuous closed-loop operation can retain heat in the circulating oil. A flushing valve can help exchange part of the hot oil with cooler charge oil.

How much does an MCR(E) Series Hydraulic Travel Motor cost?

MCR(E) Series Hydraulic Travel Motor price depends on series, displacement, speed mode, output type, brake configuration, flushing valve, speed transducer and order quantity.

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