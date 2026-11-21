MENAFN - GetNews)"Two Gainesville Cleaning Services cleaners tidying a bright living room and kitchen in a Gainesville, FL home."Gainesville Cleaning Services has added a free online house cleaning cost calculator that shows typical Gainesville-area price ranges for standard, deep and move-out cleaning.

Gainesville, Florida, United States - Nov. 20, 2026 - Gainesville Cleaning Services has added a free house cleaning cost calculator to its website. The tool lets residents in Gainesville and the surrounding area see a typical price range for their home in a few seconds, before they request a quote.

Cleaning prices can be hard to compare. Rates depend on the size of the home, the type of cleaning, how often the service is scheduled and which extras are included, and many companies do not publish any numbers at all. The calculator was created to give homeowners, renters and students a realistic starting point.

How the calculator works

The calculator walks visitors through four quick choices:



The type of cleaning: standard, deep, or move-in and move-out

The size of the home, from a studio to five or more bedrooms

How often the cleaning is scheduled: one time, weekly, every two weeks or monthly Add-ons such as the inside of the fridge, oven or cabinets, baseboards, blinds, interior windows, laundry and bed changes

The tool then shows a typical Gainesville-area price range for that combination. The ranges are market ranges based on published industry cost data, not a fixed rate, and visitors can request an exact quote from the same page.

Standard, deep and move-out cleaning

The website explains the difference between the three main types of cleaning. Standard cleaning covers kitchens, bathrooms, dusting, floors and tidying, and suits weekly to monthly schedules. Deep cleaning goes further into areas that build up over time, such as baseboards, grout and appliance interiors. Move-in and move-out cleaning is designed for empty homes and apartments at the start or end of a lease, which is especially common in a university city like Gainesville.

Services and areas

Alongside the calculator, the website covers house cleaning, recurring cleaning, deep cleaning, apartment cleaning, move-in and move-out cleaning, student move-out cleaning, Airbnb and vacation rental turnovers, post-construction cleaning, disinfecting, same-day cleaning and commercial cleaning for offices.

Specialty services are aimed at the situations that are common in Gainesville. Student move-out cleaning helps renters leave apartments ready for inspection at the end of a lease. Airbnb and vacation rental turnovers keep short-term rentals ready between guests, especially around University of Florida football weekends and graduations. Post-construction cleaning removes the dust and debris left behind after a remodel, and same-day cleaning is available when the schedule allows.

Service area pages cover Gainesville and nearby communities including Haile Plantation, Tioga, Jonesville, Alachua, Newberry, High Springs, Archer, Hawthorne, Micanopy and Waldo.

Residents can try the cleaning cost calculator and request a free quote at Gainesville Cleaning Services.

About Gainesville Cleaning Services

Gainesville Cleaning Services provides house cleaning, deep cleaning, move-in and move-out cleaning, recurring cleaning and commercial cleaning for homes and businesses in Gainesville, Florida and the surrounding area.