MENAFN - GetNews)"A Gainesville Premium Roofing crew installing new shingles on a residential roof in Gainesville, FL."Gainesville Premium Roofing has published guidance for Gainesville homeowners on storm damage roof repair, emergency tarping and documenting roof damage for insurance claims.

Gainesville, Florida, United States - Nov. 20, 2026 - Gainesville Premium Roofing has published guidance for Gainesville homeowners on storm damage roof repair and roof insurance claims. The information is available on the company's website and covers what to do after a storm, how roof damage should be documented, and how to avoid common problems during the claims process.

Hurricane season, strong summer thunderstorms, hail and falling limbs all put Gainesville roofs at risk. When a storm damages many roofs at once, homeowners are often contacted by companies they do not know, and decisions get made quickly. The new guidance is meant to help homeowners slow down and understand their options before they sign anything.

After a storm

The storm damage section explains the first steps after wind, hail or a tree strike, including temporary tarping to keep water out of the home and full photo documentation of the damage. It describes the types of damage that are easy to miss from the ground, such as lifted or creased shingles, damaged flashing and bruised shingles from hail, and explains why a proper roof inspection matters even when a leak is not yet visible inside.

Understanding the insurance claim process

The insurance claims section explains how a roofing contractor can help with a claim and where that help ends. It notes that a roofer can document damage thoroughly, prepare a scope of work in the language adjusters expect, and meet the adjuster on the roof, but that a roofing contractor is not a public adjuster and does not negotiate the claim.

The guidance also warns homeowners about practices to watch for after a major storm:



Out-of-area storm chasers who arrive after a storm and leave before warranty issues come up

Pressure to sign an Assignment of Benefits contract on the spot

Promises to get a full roof paid for regardless of the actual damage Repairs that stop at the tarp without proper documentation for the insurer

Roofing services

In addition to storm damage repair and insurance claim help, the Gainesville Premium Roofing website covers shingle roofing, metal roofing, tile roofing and roof repair, with pages explaining how each roof type performs in North Central Florida's heat, humidity and storms. Shingle roofs remain the most common choice on Gainesville homes, while many homeowners choose metal roofing for its wind resistance and long service life.

Areas served

The website includes pages for Gainesville neighborhoods and nearby communities including Haile Plantation, Tioga, Jonesville, Alachua, Newberry, High Springs, Archer, Hawthorne, Micanopy, Waldo and Starke.

Homeowners can read the storm damage and insurance claim guidance and request a free roof inspection at Gainesville Premium Roofing.

About Gainesville Premium Roofing

Gainesville Premium Roofing is a roofing contractor serving Gainesville and Alachua County, Florida, providing shingle, metal and tile roofing, roof repair, storm damage repair and roof insurance claim assistance.