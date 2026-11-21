MENAFN - GetNews)"A Gainesville Deck Builders project lead reviewing deck plans with a homeowner outside a Gainesville, FL home."Gainesville Deck Builders has published a 2026 deck cost guide with typical price ranges for new decks, screened porches, pergolas and deck repair in Gainesville and Alachua County, FL.

Gainesville, Florida, United States - Nov. 20, 2026 - Gainesville Deck Builders has published a 2026 deck cost guide for homeowners in Gainesville and the rest of Alachua County. The guide lists typical price ranges for new decks, screened porches, pergolas and deck repair so that homeowners can plan a budget before they ask anyone for a quote.

Questions about price are often the first thing homeowners raise when they start planning an outdoor project, and online cost figures are frequently national averages that do not reflect North Central Florida. The new guide focuses on the factors that drive the cost of a deck in the Gainesville area and explains each one in plain language.

What drives the cost of a deck

According to the guide, where a project lands in the typical range depends mostly on four things:



The size of the deck

How high the deck sits off the ground, which affects framing, footings and stairs

The decking material, such as pressure-treated pine, cedar or composite boards Whether the deck gets a roof, a pergola or a screen enclosure

The guide breaks out typical installed cost per square foot by project type and explains why two decks of the same size can be priced very differently. It also covers railings and stairs, which can add significantly to a project, and the difference between building on a flat lot and building a raised deck off the back of a home.

Wood or composite in Florida's climate

A section of the guide compares pressure-treated wood and composite decking. Wood generally costs less to build but needs regular cleaning and sealing in Gainesville's heat and humidity, while composite costs more up front and needs less upkeep. The guide is designed to help homeowners weigh the up-front price against the maintenance they are willing to take on over the life of the deck.

Screened porches, pergolas and repairs

Because insects and summer rain shape how outdoor space is used in North Florida, the guide also covers screened porches, screen rooms and covered decks, along with pergolas built in cedar, wood or aluminum. For existing decks, it explains when repair makes sense and when rotted or undersized framing means a replacement is the safer option.

The guide notes that its figures are planning ranges, not quotes, and that every yard is different. Each project still requires an on-site visit and a written price.

Areas covered

Gainesville Deck Builders serves Gainesville and nearby communities including Alachua, Newberry, High Springs, Archer, Hawthorne, Micanopy, Waldo and Jonesville. The website includes pages on custom wood decks, composite and Trex decks, multi-level and pool decks, screened porches and lanais, pergolas and covered decks, and deck repair and restoration.

Homeowners can read the full deck cost guide and request a free estimate at Gainesville Deck Builders.

Gainesville Web Design, a Gainesville, Florida web design company, designed and developed the site.

About Gainesville Deck Builders

Gainesville Deck Builders builds custom wood and composite decks, multi-level and pool decks, screened porches, pergolas and covered decks, and provides deck repair and restoration in Gainesville and throughout Alachua County, Florida.