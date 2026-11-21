MENAFN - GetNews)"A Gainesville Pool Cage Repair technician reviewing a pool enclosure rescreen with homeowners in Gainesville, FL."Gainesville Pool Cage Repair has launched a new website for Gainesville homeowners covering pool cage rescreening, screen panel replacement, lanai rescreening, frame and door repair, and storm damage repair.

Gainesville, Florida, United States - Nov. 21, 2026 - Gainesville Pool Cage Repair has launched a new website for homeowners in Gainesville and the surrounding area who have pool cages, lanais and screened patios. The site explains rescreening and repair options in plain language and lets visitors request a free estimate online.

Screen enclosures take a beating in North Florida. Strong sun breaks down screen material over time, summer storms push against the panels, and falling branches and pine cones tear holes and bend frame members. As enclosures age, screens fade, sag and tear, the spline that holds them in place shrinks out of its channel, and doors stop closing properly. The new website helps homeowners decide whether a few panels can be replaced or whether the whole enclosure is ready for a full rescreen.

Services covered on the new website



Full pool cage rescreening with new screen and new spline, panel by panel

Screen panel replacement for torn or bowed panels without a full rescreen

Lanai and patio rescreening for screen rooms, porches and patios

Screen wall upgrades, including no-see-um, pet-resistant, privacy and solar screen

Pool cage frame repair for bent beams, loose braces, kick plates and gutters

Screen door repair, including closers, hinges and latches

Storm damage pool cage repair Pool cage painting and cleaning to remove mildew and refresh the frame

Each service page explains what the work involves and what affects the cost, such as the size of the enclosure, the number of panels, the type of screen chosen and whether any frame repairs are needed first.

Repair or rescreen

One of the most common questions homeowners have is whether to patch a few panels or rescreen the entire cage. The website explains how to judge the overall condition of the screen, why a few new panels can stand out against older faded screen, and when a full rescreen is the better long-term value. It also explains the differences between standard screen and specialty options such as no-see-um mesh for small insects and heavier pet-resistant screen for homes with dogs and cats.

After a storm

Wind and falling limbs can damage both screen and frame. The website covers what to check after a storm, how to document damage, and why bent or loose frame members should be repaired before new screen goes on.

Neighborhood pages

The site includes pages for Gainesville neighborhoods including Haile Plantation, Tioga, Jonesville, Kanapaha, Oakmont, Mile Run, Huntington and Brywood, along with nearby Newberry.

Homeowners can learn more and request a free estimate at Gainesville Pool Cage Repair.

About Gainesville Pool Cage Repair

Gainesville Pool Cage Repair rescreens pool cages, lanais and patios across Gainesville, Florida, and also replaces screen panels, repairs cage frames and screen doors, fixes storm damage, and cleans and repaints enclosures.