MENAFN - GetNews)"Alachua Deck Builders logo: decks, screened porches and pergolas in Alachua, FL."Alachua Deck Builders has launched a new website for homeowners in Alachua, FL, covering custom wood and composite decks, pool and multi-level decks, screened porches, pergolas, patio covers and deck repair.

Alachua, Florida, United States - Nov. 21, 2026 - Alachua Deck Builders has launched a new website for homeowners in the City of Alachua and nearby communities in Alachua County, Florida. The site explains the company's deck building, outdoor room and deck repair services, and lets visitors request a free estimate online.

North Central Florida's long warm seasons make outdoor living space popular, but the climate also shapes how that space should be built. Heat, humidity, heavy summer rain and insects all affect which materials last, how a deck should be framed and finished, and whether an open deck or a screened space will get more use. The new website was created to help homeowners work through those decisions before a project starts.

Services covered on the new website



Custom wood decks built with pressure-treated pine or cedar

Composite decks with low-maintenance boards and railings

Pool decks and multi-level decks that step down to the water

Deck stairs and railings, including aluminum and cable rail

Screened porches built over a deck or slab

Screen rooms and lanais with roofed, screened living space

Pergolas in cedar, wood and aluminum

Covered decks and patio covers with fans and lighting Deck repair, deck replacement, deck framing inspections, and deck cleaning and sealing

Each service page explains what the project involves and what affects the cost, such as the size and height of the deck, the decking material, the type of railing, and whether the project includes a roof or screen.

Wood or composite

The website compares pressure-treated wood and composite decking in the context of Florida's climate. Wood typically costs less up front but needs regular cleaning and sealing, while composite boards cost more but require less upkeep. The site explains how each material handles sun, moisture and heat so homeowners can choose based on how they plan to use the deck and how much maintenance they want to take on.

Repair or replace

For older decks, the site explains what to check before deciding between repair and replacement, including the condition of footings, ledger boards, joists and fasteners. Surface boards and railings can often be replaced on a sound frame, while rotted or undersized framing usually means a full rebuild is the safer option.

Neighborhood pages

The site includes pages for Alachua neighborhoods including Turkey Creek, Heritage Oaks, Briarwood and Fletcher Trace, with notes on the home styles and lot types common in each area, from golf course homes in Turkey Creek to the newer construction going up in Briarwood.

Homeowners can learn more and request a free estimate at Alachua Deck Builders.

About Alachua Deck Builders

Alachua Deck Builders designs and builds custom wood and composite decks, pool and multi-level decks, screened porches, pergolas and covered patios in Alachua, Florida. It also repairs, replaces, inspects and seals existing decks.