MENAFN - GetNews)"A Gainesville Tree Removal arborist checking a tree trunk for rot with a homeowner before a removal in Gainesville, FL."Gainesville Tree Removal has launched a new website covering dead and hazardous tree removal, emergency and crane removal, stump grinding and lot clearing for homeowners in Gainesville, Florida.

Gainesville, Florida, United States - Nov. 21, 2026 - Gainesville Tree Removal has launched a new website for Gainesville homeowners who need a dead, dying or hazardous tree taken down safely. The site explains how removals are planned around homes, fences, driveways and utility lines, describes the equipment and methods used for tight spaces, and lets visitors request a free estimate online.

Many of the laurel and water oaks planted across Gainesville decades ago are reaching the end of their natural life span. Pines can be killed by bark beetles or lightning, and trees weakened by rot or root damage can fail during summer thunderstorms or tropical weather. The new website was created to help homeowners recognize when a tree has become a risk and to understand what a safe removal involves before any work begins.

Warning signs covered on the site

The website walks through the most common signs that a tree may need to come down, including:



Fungus or conks growing at the base of the trunk or on the root flare

Large dead limbs or a thinning, browning canopy

Cracks, splits or cavities in the trunk

A new or worsening lean, or soil heaving on one side of the tree Pines with pitch tubes, bark beetle holes or lightning scars

Removal services

Each removal service has its own page on the new site:



Whole-tree removal, sectioned and lowered when space is tight

Dead tree removal and hazardous tree removal

Emergency tree removal for trees on roofs, cars and fences

Crane tree removal when there is no safe place to lower the wood

Oak, pine and palm tree removal Stump grinding and lot and land clearing after the removal

The pages explain what affects the cost of a removal, such as the size of the tree, how close it stands to a structure, whether a crane is needed, and whether the stump and wood are ground and hauled away.

After the tree comes down

The website also covers what happens after a removal, including stump grinding below grade so the area can be sodded or replanted, cleanup of the yard and haul-off of wood and debris. For homeowners deciding whether to replace a removed tree, the site offers notes on choosing species that suit North Florida conditions and planting them a safe distance from the house.

Neighborhood pages

The site includes pages for Gainesville neighborhoods including Haile Plantation, Kanapaha, Tioga, Millhopper, Ironwood, Florida Park and Kirkwood, with notes on the types of trees and removal challenges common in each area.

Homeowners can learn more and request a free estimate at Gainesville Tree Removal.

About Gainesville Tree Removal

Gainesville Tree Removal removes dead, hazardous and storm-damaged trees across Gainesville, Florida, and also provides crane-assisted removal, emergency removal, stump grinding and lot clearing.