MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, November 21 (Petra) – Jordan-Europe Investment Conference 2026 served as a "significant" milestone in the economic and investment relations between Jordan and the European Union, European Chamber of Commerce in Jordan (EuroCham) President Mohammad Smadi affirmed.

He said the event as a "practical" opportunity to transition these relations toward establishing sustainable investment and productive partnerships.

In a statement to the Jordan News Agency (Petra), he noted that the conference, held under patronage of His Majesty King Abdullah II and attended by the President of the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen, reflects the "advanced" level reached by the Jordan-EU partnership, citing the mutual interest in expanding the horizons of economic and investment cooperation.

He added that His Majesty's opening remarks conveyed a "clear" message, focusing on moving beyond merely presenting and promoting investment opportunities toward actual implementation and turning these prospects into tangible projects that support the national economy and create job opportunities.

He stated this vision requires "integrated" efforts between the public and private sectors to foster a lucrative environment for investment.

Furthermore, he pointed out that the statements made by President of the European Commission underscored Jordan's importance as a "reliable" partner to the European Union, highlighting the country's security and stability despite the challenges facing the region.

Her characterization of investing in Jordan as a "smart choice" sends a positive message that bolsters the confidence of European investors in the Jordanian economy and the opportunities it offers, he pointed out.

He added that the conference demonstrated a "clear" European interest in the investment opportunities presented by Jordan, citing the broad participation of officials, representatives from public institutions and the private sector, and European delegations facilitated direct discussions and meetings between investors from both sides, which allowed ways to explore cooperation areas and establish new partnerships.

As for those opportunities, he said the package covers the energy, water, infrastructure, technology, value-added manufacturing, and logistics sectors and reflects the "diverse" fields that could serve as a foundation for high-quality European investments in the Kingdom, while contributing to strengthening the productive base of the national economy.

He also noted the announcement of a "Green Industrial Development" action program, supported by a joint grant of €18.6 million from the European Union and Germany, which aims to assist the Kingdom's transition toward a more sustainable and competitive economy by reducing carbon emissions in the industrial sector, fostering innovation, and developing green hydrogen.

He underlined the significant role the program will play in enhancing the export readiness of Jordanian companies in the context of the European Carbon Border Adjustment Mechanism (CBAM), which will be achieved by strengthening the capabilities of exporters in sectors covered by the mechanism.

The program, he ststed, will also prepare companies in other sectors to meet the growing sustainability requirements and environmental standards in global markets.

He added the program also includes support for public institutions to develop a hub for green hydrogen exports and shared infrastructure near Aqaba, as well as establishment of a "Horizon Support Office." He stated Jordan has key priviliges to make it well-positioned to attract further European investment, mainly ts security, stability, and strategic geographical location, alongside a skilled workforce, an established industrial base, and a network of free trade agreements that grant investors access to broad regional and international markets.

He called for building upon the event's outcomes and following up on the interest shown by European companies and institutions in various projects and investment opportunities.

In this context, he said steps will focus on facilitating the process to connect these projects with relevant financial institutions and stakeholders, aimed to move from the stage of initial interest and discussion toward actual implementation.

He added that the chamber will follow up on the conference outcomes will continue to engage with European embassies, delegations, companies, and private sector representatives to pursue those opportunities and further strengthen cooperation and investment between the two sides.

He noted that the chamber will continue its role in building bridges of communication between the Jordanian and European business communities, and highlighting the investment opportunities and advantages offered by the Kingdom.

He said this effort would contribute to increasing the flow of high-quality investments and establishing partnerships that serve the mutual interests of both the Jordanian and European economies.

//Petra//AG