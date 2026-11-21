MENAFN - UkrinForm) Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky made this statement in an interview with NBC News, according to Ukrinform.

Responding to a journalist's remark that Putin had built the Crimean Bridge as a symbol of Crimea's permanent place within Russia, Zelensky urged people not to pay attention to such statements, stressing that Crimea remained Ukrainian territory under temporary occupation and that Putin's actions since 2014 had demonstrated complete disregard for Ukraine's territorial integrity and sovereignty.

He reiterated that Ukraine would continue responding to Russian attacks on Ukrainian targets, including bridges, and warned that the Crimean Bridge would ultimately not remain intact.

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The President expressed hope that Ukraine would find a diplomatic way to end the war, but stressed that the country would achieve this goal either through diplomatic or military means.

He also emphasised that Ukraine would never recognise the territories occupied by Russia as Russian and would not accept their further militarisation. Zelensky noted that Putin was using the Crimean Bridge to transport large quantities of weapons to occupied Ukrainian territory, adding that Ukraine's response would take this into account.

As Ukrinform previously reported, the Kerch Bridge came under another attack during the night of November 19. Following the attack, railway traffic across the bridge was suspended.

Later that day, at a press conference following the Coalition of the Willing summit in Berlin, German Chancellor Friedrich Merz described the latest serious damage to the Kerch Bridge as a clear warning to Russia and evidence of its weakness.

Photo: Office of the President of Ukraine