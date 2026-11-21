MENAFN - UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko reported this on Telegram.

“Two people were injured in the capital. One of the injured was hospitalized,” Klitschko said.

In the Podilskyi district, debris from the attack caused a fire in a private residential house.

In the Solomianskyi district, debris fell in an open area.

According to the Kyiv Police, the aftermath of the Russian drone attack was recorded in the Podilskyi, Holosiivskyi and Solomianskyi districts.

Private residential houses were damaged.

Two men, aged 63 and 67, were injured.

According to the municipal utility company Kyivvodokanal, reduced water pressure or temporary water supply outages are currently being reported in the Holosiivskyi, Sviatoshynskyi, Solomianskyi, Shevchenkivskyi and Podilskyi districts of the capital.

Kyivvodokanal specialists are working to restore a stable water supply and normalize pressure in the networks.

Russianin Vinnytsia region leaves one injured, business facility damaged

As Ukrinform previously reported, Russian forces attacked Kyiv with a missile early on November 21. Fires broke out in private residential houses in the Podilskyi district.

Photo: National Police of Ukraine