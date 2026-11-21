MENAFN - UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, Head of the Zhytomyr Regional Military Administration Vitalii Bunechko reported this on Telegram.

He said that Russian forces had attacked civilian and energy infrastructure in two districts of the Zhytomyr region over the past day. The Zviahel and Korosten districts came under attack. Two people were injured, including a foreign national.

The injured are receiving the necessary medical assistance.

Fires also broke out as a result of the attacks, with several vehicles catching fire. Emergency workers extinguished the blazes.

reports damage in three districts after morning Russian attack, two people injure

As Ukrinform previously reported, Russian forces struck transport and industrial infrastructure in the Zhytomyr region, injuring one person.