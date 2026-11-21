Russian Forces Strike Civilian And Energy Infrastructure In Zhytomyr Region, Two People Injured
He said that Russian forces had attacked civilian and energy infrastructure in two districts of the Zhytomyr region over the past day. The Zviahel and Korosten districts came under attack. Two people were injured, including a foreign national.
The injured are receiving the necessary medical assistance.
Fires also broke out as a result of the attacks, with several vehicles catching fire. Emergency workers extinguished the blazes.Read also: Kyiv reports damage in three districts after morning Russian attack, two people injure
As Ukrinform previously reported, Russian forces struck transport and industrial infrastructure in the Zhytomyr region, injuring one person.
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