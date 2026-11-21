MENAFN - AzerNews) Ulviyya Poladova Read more

The Main Department of Logistics of the Azerbaijan Ministry of Defense hosted a meeting with a delegation from the NATO Support and Procurement Agency (NSPA) to discuss action mechanisms of the Operational Logistics Support Partnership (OLSP).

The meeting featured briefings on strengthening NATO's defense capabilities amid the evolving security environment, advancing military mobility, reinforcing supply chain resilience, and conducting NATO's collective logistical sustainment activities.

The sides discussed shaping a new security environment for NATO member states, the operational directions of the Operational Logistics Support Partnership (OLSP), mechanisms for the joint utilization of member states' national, multinational, and NATO-framework logistical capabilities, as well as prospects for developing Azerbaijan–NATO cooperation in the field of military logistics.

Furthermore, the meeting included an extensive exchange of views on organizing training and awareness-raising events for service members, as well as avenues for effectively leveraging international and multinational opportunities available through mechanisms such as NSPA and OLSP.