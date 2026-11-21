MENAFN - AzerNews) Ulviyya Poladova Read more

German Foreign Minister Johann Wadephul has described Azerbaijan as a reliable energy partner for Germany and Europe, stressing the country's importance in diversifying energy supplies and strengthening Europe's economic security.

In an interview with German broadcaster Tagesschau during his visit to the South Caucasus, Wadephul said Azerbaijan was an important supplier of natural gas and oil to European countries, including Germany.

At a time when Europe is seeking to reduce its dependence on Russian energy supplies, reliable partners such as Azerbaijan are becoming increasingly important, he noted.

The minister also pointed to the South Caucasus as a strategic link between Europe and Central Asia, highlighting the region's potential to facilitate access to a wider range of raw materials needed by industrialised economies.

Wadephul said closer cooperation with Azerbaijan would serve the interests of European businesses as well as consumers, who need affordable and stable energy supplies. He added that expanding energy cooperation was important for the future.

The German foreign minister also addressed the Armenia-Azerbaijan peace process, describing the decades-long conflict as being on a positive path towards resolution. He noted that the two sides had reached an understanding on the main issues, but the peace agreement had yet to be signed.

According to Wadephul, building mutual trust and ensuring visible European support are essential to completing the remaining steps towards lasting peace. He said his visit was intended, in part, to contribute to this process.

The minister also referred to the constitutional changes under discussion in Armenia, which he said were necessary for the peace agreement to be signed. While expressing his willingness to support the process, he stressed that constitutional matters remained an issue of Armenia's domestic politics.

Wadephul argued that a lasting peace agreement would create significant opportunities for the region, including the development of new transport links and expanded cooperation in the movement of goods, raw materials, energy and electricity.

He also highlighted the potential for renewed cultural contacts between the peoples of the region.

It should be noted that Wadephul made the remarks after his visit to Azerbaijan and Armenia.

During his visit to Baku, Wadephul met with Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev and Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov. Their discussions covered the Armenia-Azerbaijan peace process, the post-war situation, the return of internally displaced persons, the threat posed by landmines, and the implementation of the bilateral strategic agenda.

In Yerevan, the German foreign minister held talks with Armenian Foreign Minister Ararat Mirzoyan and Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan, focusing on regional developments and prospects for advancing the peace process.