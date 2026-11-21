MENAFN - Nam News Network)

ISTANBUL, Nov 21 (NNN-Anadolu) -- An oil tanker was struck by an "unknown projectile" in the Strait of Hormuz, 11 nautical miles north of Khasab, Oman, the UK Maritime Trade Operations (UKMTO) centre said on Saturday, Anadolu Ajansi (AA) reported.

"A tanker transiting outbound in the Strait of Hormuz has been hit on the stern by an unknown projectile," UKMTO said in a statement on the US social media platform X.

The maritime agency said no casualties had been reported, while the environmental impact of the incident remained unconfirmed.

UKMTO urged vessels transiting the area to exercise caution and report any suspicious activity as authorities investigate the incident.

--NNN-ANADOLU