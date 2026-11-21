Czechia Fast-Tracks Air Defense, Eyes Israeli Spyder Buy
(MENAFN) Czechia is weighing a faster buildup of its air and missile defenses, pulling forward projects once slated for after 2035, Prime Minister Andrej Babis said during a visit to Israel.
Speaking to journalists in Tel Aviv, Babis said his government is reviewing an offer from Israeli defense firm Rafael for four more units of its Spyder All-in-One air defense system. The deal would build on a 2021 contract, signed under his previous government, for four Spyder batteries. All four are expected to be fully operational by the end of this year, Czech Radio reported.
Babis said the extra Spyder systems would bolster protection against aircraft and drones, but stressed that they cannot intercept ballistic missiles. He underscored the need to develop ballistic missile defenses to shield the population from potential attacks.
Defense Minister Jaromir Zuna said preparations for a public tender for systems able to intercept tactical ballistic missiles could start as early as next year. The government will consider both Israeli and European options, he said, with decisions hinging on cost, manufacturers' proposals and delivery schedules.
Army Chief of the General Staff Miroslav Hlavac said Prague aims to speed up its ballistic missile defense program and could finish the initial phase before 2030, depending on funding and delivery timelines. That first phase would center on lower-altitude interception, with systems for that layer potentially taking about three years to deliver. Higher-altitude capabilities would follow over the longer term.
During the three-day visit, the Czech delegation also toured Israel Aerospace Industries, where officials were briefed on the Arrow 3 missile defense system, which is designed to intercept incoming threats at higher altitudes.
Speaking to journalists in Tel Aviv, Babis said his government is reviewing an offer from Israeli defense firm Rafael for four more units of its Spyder All-in-One air defense system. The deal would build on a 2021 contract, signed under his previous government, for four Spyder batteries. All four are expected to be fully operational by the end of this year, Czech Radio reported.
Babis said the extra Spyder systems would bolster protection against aircraft and drones, but stressed that they cannot intercept ballistic missiles. He underscored the need to develop ballistic missile defenses to shield the population from potential attacks.
Defense Minister Jaromir Zuna said preparations for a public tender for systems able to intercept tactical ballistic missiles could start as early as next year. The government will consider both Israeli and European options, he said, with decisions hinging on cost, manufacturers' proposals and delivery schedules.
Army Chief of the General Staff Miroslav Hlavac said Prague aims to speed up its ballistic missile defense program and could finish the initial phase before 2030, depending on funding and delivery timelines. That first phase would center on lower-altitude interception, with systems for that layer potentially taking about three years to deliver. Higher-altitude capabilities would follow over the longer term.
During the three-day visit, the Czech delegation also toured Israel Aerospace Industries, where officials were briefed on the Arrow 3 missile defense system, which is designed to intercept incoming threats at higher altitudes.
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