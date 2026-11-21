MENAFN - Trend News Agency)Iran cannot be landlocked or subjected to a land blockade, as it shares borders with 15 countries.

According to Iran's Ministry of Interior, the ministry's spokesperson Ali Zeinivand made the statement at a press conference in Tehran today.

"Considering Iran's territory and maritime borders, the restrictions and blockades imposed against the country so far have not caused serious problems," he said.

Zeinivand added that 16 of Iran's 31 provinces share borders with neighboring countries. Iran maintains economic ties with these countries through various channels, ranging from railway connections to conventional cargo transportation.

The ministry spokesperson said that several neighboring countries, particularly Pakistan and Iraq, are friendly toward Iran, and trade is conducted with both. He noted that neighboring countries depend on one another for trade.

"Although claims have been made about a naval blockade against Iran, restrictions on air transport and, subsequently, an attempt to surround the country by land, none of these measures has been implemented so far. Admittedly, they have had some negative impact on Iran's economy.

The temporary closure of border crossing points with certain countries has not caused serious problems for Iran's trade with its neighbors," he said.