MENAFN - IANS) Noida, Nov 21 (IANS) As part of the 'Special Summary Revision-2027' campaign, the Election Department has launched a four-day drive to update the electoral rolls in Gautam Buddh Nagar district.

The first phase began on Saturday and will continue till Sunday. The second phase will be held on November 28 and 29.

On these four days, Booth Level Officers (BLOs) and designated officials will be present at all polling stations across the district. During this campaign, eligible citizens can submit applications to add their names to the electoral roll, request the removal of existing entries, seek corrections to names or addresses, or apply for changes in registration details due to relocation -- whether within or outside their assembly constituency.

Acting under the directives of the District Magistrate and District Election Officer, Deputy Collector and Assistant District Election Officer-in-charge, Pradeep Kumar Singh, stated that, in accordance with the Election Commission of India's guidelines, a 'Special Summary Revision' of the electoral rolls for assembly constituencies is being conducted, with January 1, 2027, serving as the qualifying date.

A draft version of the electoral roll was published on November 17. Following this, claims and objections regarding the addition, removal, or correction of entries in the electoral roll are now being accepted.

As per the schedule prescribed by the Chief Electoral Officer, Uttar Pradesh (Lucknow), special campaign days will be held on November 21 (Saturday), 22 (Sunday), 28 (Saturday) and 29 (Sunday).

During the first phase of this drive on Saturday and Sunday, BLOs will be present at their respective polling stations across the district's three assembly constituencies from 10:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.

A similar special campaign will also be conducted on November 28 and 29 to facilitate tasks related to the electoral rolls. The administration has urged voters and eligible citizens across the district's three assembly constituencies to take advantage of this campaign.

Gautam Buddha Nagar district comprises three assembly constituencies: 61-Noida, 62-Dadri, and 63-Jewar. Applications and objections regarding the electoral roll will be accepted at all polling stations in these constituencies in the presence of Booth Level Officers (BLOs).

According to the Election Department, eligible citizens whose names are not included in the electoral roll published on November 17 may visit their respective polling stations, submit the necessary documents, and complete Form 6 to apply for inclusion in the electoral roll.

This is particularly relevant for young people who meet the eligibility criteria to become voters as of the qualifying date of January 1, 2027; they may register during this campaign.

If the electoral roll contains the name of a deceased person, a voter whose name appears in two locations, or an individual who has permanently relocated elsewhere, their family members or other eligible persons may submit Form 7 to request the removal of such names.

The Election Department has requested that accurate information be provided in these instances to ensure the electoral roll remains error-free.

Furthermore, if there is an error in the name, address, or other details of a voter already listed, Form 8 can be used to request corrections. Voters who have changed their place of residence and wish to update their address in the electoral roll may also use Form 8 to apply for this change.

These applications can be submitted to the respective BLO or the office of the Electoral Registration Officer. For the convenience of citizens, the Election Department has also provided an online application facility.

Forms for adding or removing names, or for making corrections to the electoral roll, can be completed via the mobile app or the official website of the Election Commission of India.

The administration has appealed to all eligible citizens in the district to verify their names and other details in the published electoral roll.

If any errors or omissions are found, citizens should submit an application in the prescribed form well in time. During the special campaign, voters can visit polling stations, where Booth Level Officers (BLOs) will be present to assist them in completing the necessary procedures with the help of their documents.

The Election Department's objective is to ensure that the electoral roll is more accurate, up-to-date, and free of errors ahead of the upcoming election process.